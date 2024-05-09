Harbour Energy’s Wintershall Dea takeover ‘on track’ for Q4 completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour Energy’s Wintershall Dea takeover ‘on track’ for Q4 completion

By Mathew Perry
09/05/2024, 7:28 am Updated: 09/05/2024, 11:02 am
© Wullie Marr/ DCT MediaHarbour Energy
Harbour Energy said its planned takeover of Wintershall Dea has received approval from German and Norwegian authorities.

Independent North Sea operator Harbour Energy said its planned takeover of German rival Wintershall Dea is “on track” for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

In a trading update issued today, Harbour said it has made “significant progress” on finalising the necessary approvals to complete the £11.2 billion acquisition.

Harbour said it has received clearance for the takeover from Germany’s federal ministry of economics and climate action, as well as receiving consent from Norway’s energy ministry.

In an update on its North Sea operations, Harbour also said it has progressed drilling at its Callanish F6 well in the Greater Britannia Area and at its Talbot development in the J-Area.

Harbour said the Talbot development remains on-track to start production towards the end of 2024.

The firm also announced a small oil discovery at Ringhorne North close to existing infrastructure in Norway. Harbour has a 15% interest in the development.

Operationally, Harbour said its production averaged 172,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), down on its 2023 result of 202kboepd. Harbour expects the full year result to be between 150-165kboepd.

The firm also reported no lost time injuries or serious process safety events during the quarter.

Harbour also said it is seeing “continued momentum” on its UK carbon capture, utilisation and storage projects, including “good progress” in the FEED phase of its Viking CCS project.

Harbour Energy chief executive officer Linda Cook said: “During the first quarter, we continued to deliver safe and responsible operations, maximise the value of our UK production base and advance our organic growth projects.

“At the same time, we made significant progress towards completion of the Wintershall Dea acquisition which will transform our portfolio and capital structure and support enhanced and sustainable shareholder returns.”

 

