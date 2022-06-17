First Gen Philippines LNG import terminal delayed, asks BW to delay FSRU delivery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

First Gen Philippines LNG import terminal delayed, asks BW to delay FSRU delivery

First Gen’s Interim Offshore LNG Terminal project in the Philippines has been delayed and the company has asked BW Gas to delay the delivery of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) BW Paris from Q1 2023 to end of Q2 or early Q3 2023.
By Damon Evans
17/06/2022, 6:25 am Updated: 17/06/2022, 6:26 am
In a stock exchange filing, First Gen said it had requested the Department of Energy to extend the validity of its Permit to Construct, Expand, Rehabilitate and Modify (PCERM) for its LNG import project from September 23, 2022 to March 23, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of the Philippine Downstream Natural Gas Regulations (PDNGR).

“The request is due to projected delay in the completion of the project caused by events and circumstances not within the reasonable control of FGEN LNG,” said First Gen.

First Gen is developing the project to accelerate its ability to introduce liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Philippines, to serve the natural gas requirements of existing and future gas-fired power plants of third parties and First Gen LNG affiliates.

First Gen believes the LNG import terminal will play a critical role in ensuring the energy security of the Luzon grid and the Philippines, particularly as the indigenous Malampaya natural gas resource is expected to decline in the next few years.

