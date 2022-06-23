Thailand at risk of fuel crunch with imported gas too pricey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Thailand at risk of fuel crunch with imported gas too pricey

Thailand is curbing imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to surging prices, potentially putting the country at risk of fuel shortages.
By Bloomberg
23/06/2022, 9:21 am
© BloombergPipework stands at ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.'s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Zhoushan Island, Zhejiang province, China, on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Gas is in such hot demand right now across the globe, pushing up spot LNG prices. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
State-run importers cut purchases of LNG from the spot market because of skyrocketing prices and limited availability, according to traders.

And while they plan to boost purchases of cheaper alternatives, like diesel and fuel oil, the deficit left by cutting LNG may be too large to be filled by other sources, said the traders who didn’t want to be named as they’re not authorised to speak to the media.

“We won’t let a fuel shortage happen,” Thai deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said in response to a Bloomberg News inquiry on the prospect of a deficit. Thailand isn’t struggling to get supplies, she said.

Some of Thailand’s poorer Asian neighbours — including Pakistan and Sri Lanka — are in the midst of severe energy crises due to surging oil and gas costs. North Asian spot prices for LNG have jumped around 50% this month, taking them to more than triple what they were a year ago, as Russia’s move to curb exports to Europe boosted global competition for the super-chilled fuel.

Thailand isn’t in a crisis yet, but the prevalence of gas in its power mix does raise the threat of rationing or blackouts. Almost two-thirds of the nation’s electricity was generated from natural gas in the first four months of the year, government data show. The risk is also exacerbated by rising demand due to Thai industry and tourism recovering after the virus.

Imported LNG accounted for a fifth of gas used for power generation in 2020, according to figures from state-run energy company PTT Pcl. There was a rise in inward shipments in the first five months of this year to replace pipeline deliveries from Myanmar and less domestic output. However, overseas purchases are down by 35% so far in June from the same period in May, Bloomberg shipping data show, as the plan started to take effect.

Curbing LNG imports due to high prices “is being considered,” said a PTT representative.

The Thai government will postpone the planned shutdown of coal-fired power units at a state-owned utility’s power complex due to the surging LNG costs, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told reporters Wednesday. Four units at a plant in Lampang province will remain online until 2025, he said.

Meanwhile, using more diesel and fuel oil, a highly pollutive energy source that’s mainly used to power ships, would see Thailand emulate Bangladesh. The South Asian nation has been cranking up older power plants that run on fuel oil as imported LNG became too expensive. Using more coal and oil will push up global greenhouse gas emissions.

Thailand’s government has cut excise taxes on fuels to make them cheaper to import. The amount of electricity produced from dirtier fuels has already been increasing this year. Diesel’s use in power generation in the first four months of 2022 was 14 times higher than in the same period last year, according to the country’s energy ministry.

