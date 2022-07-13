Petronas subsidiaries seized as lawyers push $15bn case on Malaysia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Petronas subsidiaries seized as lawyers push $15bn case on Malaysia

Two Luxembourg subsidiaries of Malaysian state oil company Petronas have been seized by the descendants of a late sultan, lawyers said, in a dramatic escalation of a $15 billion legal dispute connected to an agreement signed 144 years ago, reported the Financial Times.
By Energy Voice
13/07/2022, 9:33 am
Representatives of the heirs of the last Muslim sultan of Sulu, who claimed to hold land in what is now the oil and gas rich Malaysian state of Sabah, said bailiffs in Luxembourg seized the holding companies on behalf of their clients on Monday, the publication reported Tuesday.

The Luxembourg-registered subsidiaries, Petronas Azerbaijan (Shah Deniz) and Petronas South Caucasus, managed the state-owned energy company’s gas interests in Azerbaijan and could be worth more than $2 billion, said the FT.

The move is part of legal efforts started in 2017 by the Sulu heirs to win compensation over land in Sabah that they said their ancestor leased to a British trading company in 1878, before the discovery of vast natural resources in the area.

On Tuesday Petronas confirmed that its “two subsidiaries mentioned in the report have been served with ‘Saisie-arret’ on 11 July 2022.”

“Petronas wishes to clarify that these subsidiaries, Petronas Azerbaijan (Shah Deniz) S.à r.l. and Petronas South Caucasus S.à r.l., have previously divested its entire assets in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the proceeds from the exercise have been duly repatriated,” the Malaysian national oil company (NOC) said in a statement.

In February, Petronas’s Luxembourg holding companies liquidated a 15.5% share in Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz offshore gas field, previously valued at $2.3 billion.

“Petronas views the actions taken against it as baseless and is working vigorously to defend its legal position on this matter,” added the NOC.

In March, an arbitrator in France ruled that Malaysia, which inherited the obligations of the lease agreement upon securing independence from Britain, must pay the descendants $14.9 billion.

