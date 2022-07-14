Diver dies offshore Malaysia at Petronas FPSO

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A commercial diver has died while performing an adapter mating test on the hull of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel offshore Malaysia, according to a HSE report from national oil company Petronas.

Petronas said the accident was part of the underwater hull repair project for an unnamed FPSO. The work was being carried out in water depths of five to six metres. The accident, which involved a second diver, happened on 5 July 2022.

While positioning the adapter at the intended location, the adapter suddenly lost its buoyancy and sank. The injured diver was seen sinking together with the adapter to a depth of 55 metres. The second diver followed and rescued the injured diver, who was entangled with the rope attached to the adapter.

Petronas said the injured diver was rushed to the decompression chamber on the nearby diving support vessel and received medical treatment but was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing into the fatal accident, said Petronas.