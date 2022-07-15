Aberdeen’s Vulcan clinches supply deal with Shell Brunei

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Aberdeen’s Vulcan clinches supply deal with Shell Brunei

Completions specialist Vulcan has continued its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market, having secured a new contract that will see it deploy equipment to Brunei for the first time.
By Andrew Dykes
15/07/2022, 4:38 pm
© Supplied by Vulcan Completion PrTeam members from Vulcan Completion Products, OVB and Shell Brunei.
Team members from Vulcan Completion Products, OVB and Shell Brunei.

Completions specialist Vulcan has continued its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market, having secured a new contract that will see it deploy equipment to Brunei for the first time.

The Aberdeen-based firm, which designs and builds completions tools, is working with exclusive Brunei agent OVB. Through this partnership, the two recently secured a “significant” contract to supply floats and centraliser equipment and accessories to Shell Brunei.

The five-year contract was awarded via a tender process and includes the option of two, one-year extensions.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Delivery is set to begin this summer, with OVB’s contract allowing it to exclusively supply Vulcan equipment at the project.

The award is the fruition of a relationship between OVB and Vulcan which stretches back to 2018 and will mark the first time its products have been deployed in the southeast Asian nation.

Commenting on the news, Vulcan Completion Products (VCP) managing director Ian Kirk said: “We are very pleased that our excellent relationship with OVB has yielded mutual success in this way, and we hope that this contract will act as an important steppingstone towards future success in the region.”

Headquartered in Aberdeen, VCP employs a 12-strong team with regional offices in Dubai, Baku and Kuala Lumpur, as well as sales partners in more than 25 countries – including OVB.

OVB managing director Zeeshan Liew Abdullah said his group was “glad to have a partnership with good support from VCP who understands the market very well in this region.”

“We will also be working closely with VCP to bring new products and technology to BSP which would equally be a win-win situation for all parties during the whole duration of our contract.”

Last year the firm celebrated around £1.5m of new deals involving projects across the Middle East and Far East.

Speaking at the time Mr Kirk said: “Looking ahead, we anticipate the Middle East and North Sea markets will be central to the next phase of our evolution.

“The mix of domestic and international interests will bolster sustainability into 2022 and beyond.”

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts