Aberdeen’s Vulcan clinches supply deal with Shell Brunei

Completions specialist Vulcan has continued its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market, having secured a new contract that will see it deploy equipment to Brunei for the first time.

The Aberdeen-based firm, which designs and builds completions tools, is working with exclusive Brunei agent OVB. Through this partnership, the two recently secured a “significant” contract to supply floats and centraliser equipment and accessories to Shell Brunei.

The five-year contract was awarded via a tender process and includes the option of two, one-year extensions.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Delivery is set to begin this summer, with OVB’s contract allowing it to exclusively supply Vulcan equipment at the project.

The award is the fruition of a relationship between OVB and Vulcan which stretches back to 2018 and will mark the first time its products have been deployed in the southeast Asian nation.

Commenting on the news, Vulcan Completion Products (VCP) managing director Ian Kirk said: “We are very pleased that our excellent relationship with OVB has yielded mutual success in this way, and we hope that this contract will act as an important steppingstone towards future success in the region.”

Headquartered in Aberdeen, VCP employs a 12-strong team with regional offices in Dubai, Baku and Kuala Lumpur, as well as sales partners in more than 25 countries – including OVB.

OVB managing director Zeeshan Liew Abdullah said his group was “glad to have a partnership with good support from VCP who understands the market very well in this region.”

“We will also be working closely with VCP to bring new products and technology to BSP which would equally be a win-win situation for all parties during the whole duration of our contract.”

Last year the firm celebrated around £1.5m of new deals involving projects across the Middle East and Far East.

Speaking at the time Mr Kirk said: “Looking ahead, we anticipate the Middle East and North Sea markets will be central to the next phase of our evolution.

“The mix of domestic and international interests will bolster sustainability into 2022 and beyond.”