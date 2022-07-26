BP and Reliance close to starting giant India deepwater gas project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

BP and Reliance close to starting giant India deepwater gas project

BP (LON:BP) and Reliance are expected to start commissioning of the MJ gas development in the KG D6 deepwater Block offshore eastern India later this year. The MJ field will have an annual average production capacity of 90 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).
By Damon Evans
26/07/2022, 2:59 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Shutterstock / TK KurikawaBP is in a joint venture with India's Reliance Industries
Reliance said in its quarterly results that final offshore sub-sea production system installation is in progress and expected to be completed by September. The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit is ready for sail-away from South Korea and expected to arrive during this quarter. While lower and upper well completion has started. Off-shore hook-up, pre-commissioning and commissioning is expected between October and December 2022.

Reliance and BP have been developing three deep-water gas developments in block KG D6 – R Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ – which together are expected to produce around 30 mmscmd (1 billion cubic feet a day) of natural gas by 2023, meeting up to 15% of India’s gas demand. The developments will each utilise the existing hub infrastructure in the KG D6 block. Reliance is the operator of the block with a 66.67% participating interest and BP holds a 33.33% participating interest.

The MJ field is one of the three new deepwater fields developed as part of the KG-D6 Block integrated development project. The other two fields include the R-Cluster and Satellites Cluster, which are already producing.

During the April-June quarter the average gas price realised for KGD6 was at $ 9.72/MMBTU versus $ 3.62/MMBTU over the same period a year ago.

