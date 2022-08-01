Jadestone eyes operatorship at Woodside-led NWS Australia oil assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Jadestone eyes operatorship at Woodside-led NWS Australia oil assets

By Damon Evans
01/08/2022, 2:55 am Updated: 01/08/2022, 2:57 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Supplied by Jadestone Energyoil spill Montara FPSO
The Montara Venture FPSO at the Jadestone-operated Montara field offshore Australia

Analysts reckon Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) has its sights set on acquiring a bigger share of the producing North West Shelf oil fields offshore Western Australia that are currently operated by Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS). Ultimately, Singapore-based Jadestone will be seeking operatorship to maximise profitability, the analysts told Energy Voice.

Last week Jadestone announced a deal to acquire a non-operated 16.67% working interest in the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert, and Hermes oil fields development, known as the North West Shelf oil project, from BP, for a headline price of US$20 million.

Analysts told Energy Voice that Jadestone likely has its eyes on the mid-term future when other partners in the assets, which includes Chevron (NYSE:CVX) , might decide to divest their equity stakes.

“While the acquisition strengthens Jadestone’s position offshore Western Australia, the future possibilities might have been too enticing to ignore. Consider that the acquired assets produce slightly north of 10,000 barrels per day currently — are these the types of assets that Chevron wants to keep its toe in with 16.67% equity?” Readul Islam, an Asia upstream specialist at Rystad Energy, told Energy Voice.

“Even for the recently enlarged Woodside, operating here with 50% equity, these assets can’t compete with the gas-heavy Australian or oil-heavy Gulf of Mexico portfolios. It isn’t unthinkable that these partners also throw in the towel to free up management resources for their core projects. This could leave Jadestone with three operated projects in Australia, as well as one in New Zealand, assuming the Maari transaction closes,” he added.

“If Jadestone is eventually able to acquire its way to operatorship at the NWS oil assets, then it would be able to go after the same prizes it went after with the Stag and Montara transactions — reducing decline rates, reducing operational expenses, etc. If oil prices remain elevated, that could be quite a prize,” said Islam.

“While the abandonment pre-payments are high, however, with an effective transaction date of January 1, 2020, by the time the sale closes, Jadestone could be entitled to the revenue from over 2 million barrels of oil sold, and mainly exposed to the rising prices of the past 12 months. This closing adjustment is largely expected to balance out the headline sale price, as well as the abandonment pre-payments. Moreover, with Jadestone estimating a 2023 EBITDA of circa US$40 million from the stake acquired from BP, this starts to look attractive,” added Islam.

