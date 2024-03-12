Woodside investor calls for new directors with climate skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Woodside investor calls for new directors with climate skills

By Bloomberg
12/03/2024, 7:23 am
Woodside office tower.

An investor in Woodside Energy Group has urged Australia’s largest oil and gas producer to consider adding new directors with skills suited to climate-related challenges.

HESTA put forward proposed alternative board members during discussions over the past few months, it said Tuesday. The pension fund manages assets worth about A$81 billion ($54 billion) and holds about 0.7% of the producer.

“Woodside has an opportunity to meet the strategic challenge of the climate transition,” HESTA said in a statement. “To capture that opportunity, we believe Woodside should prioritize adding new energy and business transformation skills.” The Australian Financial Review reported the details earlier.

Woodside — one of Australia’s largest polluters — is targeting a 15% reduction to its net equity scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, and is planning new measures to curb scope 3 pollution, Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill told investors Tuesday at a briefing on climate policy.

The producer continues to review qualified director candidates, including those proposed by external parties, O’Neill said on a call with reporters. “We will continue to evolve the board,” she said.

Some holders have criticized Woodside’s climate targets as too weak and questioned its plans to expand production of oil and gas. Chairman Richard Goyder faces opposition to his reelection from the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, an investor advocacy group, at an annual meeting next month.

The proposal by HESTA is the latest sign of the growing clout of Australia’s A$3.6 trillion retirement sector, including on climate-related strategies. AustralianSuper, the country’s largest pension fund, last year blocked Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s plan to acquire utility Origin Energy and take it private, arguing energy transition-exposed assets should remain in public markets.

“HESTA’s intervention is consistent with the need to protect its members’ retirement years from the environmental and economic consequences of unchecked climate change,” Australian Conservation Foundation corporate campaigner Jonathan Moylan said.

