Shell takes final investment at Rosmari-Marjoram gas project in Malaysia

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Shell and Petronas have taken the final investment decision (FID) to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Rosmari-Marjoram fields are situated 220 kilometres (km) off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia and will be powered by renewable energy, using solar power for the offshore platform.

“Rosmari-Marjoram will help to deliver a secure and reliable supply of energy, responsibly and efficiently,” said Shell Upstream Director Zoe Yujnovich. “This demonstrates our Powering Progress strategy – powering lives, generating value, and reducing emissions by using renewable energy to power Rosmari-Marjoram.”

Ivan Tan, Country Chair and Senior Vice President Upstream Malaysia said, “The support and partnership from PETRONAS and the Government of Sarawak are critical to achieving this milestone with Rosmari-Marjoram. Shell has a long and proud history in Sarawak, and we look forward to contribute further to Sarawak and Malaysia’s economic growth through investments in competitive and resilient projects.”

The Rosmari-Marjoram development is one of the strategic projects to ensure a sustained gas supply to the PETRONAS LNG Complex. The project comprises a remotely operated offshore platform and onshore gas plant, with infrastructure that includes one of the longest sour wet gas offshore pipelines in the world stretching more than 200 km. Rosmari-Marjoram project is designed to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d). Gas production is expected to start in 2026.

Rosmari and Marjoram are deepwater sour gas fields discovered in 2014. Shell operates the fields with an 80% interest. Petronas holds the remaining 20% share.

The Rosmari-Marjoram development will consist of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned well head platform, a 207-km pipeline to shore and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu.

Rosmari-Marjoram development will be primarily powered by renewable energy; the offshore platform will utilize power from 240 solar panels, while the onshore plant is connected to the Sarawak grid system which is supplied mainly from hydroelectric plants. Diesel generators and batteries are to be used as backup.

Rosmari-Marjoram’s Onshore Gas Plant marks Shell’s largest onshore project in Sarawak since the construction of Bintulu Crude Oil Terminal (BCOT) and Bintulu Integrated Facility (BIF) in the late 1970s.