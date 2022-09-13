Medco interested in acquiring stake in Inpex-led Masela as Shell seeks divestment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Medco interested in acquiring stake in Inpex-led Masela as Shell seeks divestment

Indonesia’s Medco Energi (IDX:MEDC) is open to the possibility of joining the Indonesian government consortium that is considering acquiring Shell's (LON:SHEL) 35% share in the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia that is led by Japan’s Inpex (TYO:1605).
By Energy Voice
13/09/2022, 6:29 am Updated: 13/09/2022, 8:07 am
“If it’s economically viable, then yes, we are definitely interested. But not as an operator, only a minority shareholder, for the learning process,” Medco Energi president director Hilmi Panigoro told Kontan.co.id on Sunday.

However, he noted that the project would need at least two things. First, competent operators for developing deepwater oil and gas. As far as Hilmi is concerned, only a few major international oil companies are qualified, such as Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, and ENI. Second, a large and robust balance sheet to bear a huge capital expenditure is also needed. “So, one of the consortium members to develop the Masela Block must have the two criteria above,” Hilmi said. Moreover, to attract investors to such a massive project, the sanctity of the contract is also needed.

Medco is looking for more merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, after successfully acquiring ConocoPhillips Indonesia business in a US$1.35 billion deal last year. However, Medco prefers natural gas assets over oil assets.

The Indonesian government is directing national oil company Pertamina to buy Shell’s 35% equity in the proposed Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block offshore Indonesia that is led by Japan’s Inpex.

The Masela development has long struggled to gain traction. Moreover, Shell’s divestment process has so far been unsuccessful, adding further uncertainty for the stalled project, which holds 360 billion cubic metres (cm) of gas in the Abadi field.

As a result, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, has instructed his government to explore options for state-owned enterprises, notably Pertamina, to buy Shell’s share of the project.

