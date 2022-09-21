Harbour aims to expand Natuna Sea A Block as Singapore gas demand surges

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

UK-based Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) is aiming to develop more fields in its Natuna Sea A Block, that is a major gas supplier to Singapore. Harbour is seeing demand surge from the city state for piped supplies from its Indonesia block as global liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices remain elevated.

Lying near the maritime borders between Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, Natuna Sea Block A consists of seven producing fields – Anoa, Gajah Baru, Pelikan, Naga, Bison, Iguana and Gajah-Puteri. These have been developed through a combination of platforms and subsea tiebacks.

Gary Selbie, president director of Harbour Energy’s business in Indonesia, told delegates at the Indonesia Petroleum Association (IPA) conference in Jakarta on Wednesday, that the company is in talks with Indonesia upstream regulator SKK Migas to develop marginal fields in the area. Selbie said Harbour is hoping to get increased incentives and better terms that will allow it to extend the life of its producing assets. The company is also seeking an extension to the production sharing contract (PCS) that expires in 2028.