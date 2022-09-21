Harbour aims to expand Natuna Sea A Block as Singapore gas demand surges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Harbour aims to expand Natuna Sea A Block as Singapore gas demand surges

UK-based Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) is aiming to develop more fields in its Natuna Sea A Block, that is a major gas supplier to Singapore. Harbour is seeing demand surge from the city state for piped supplies from its Indonesia block as global liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices remain elevated.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
22/09/2022, 12:59 am Updated: 22/09/2022, 12:59 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Supplied by ShutterstockIndonesia flags flutter in the wind
Indonesia flags flutter in the wind

UK-based Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) is aiming to develop more fields in its Natuna Sea A Block, that is a major gas supplier to Singapore. Harbour is seeing demand surge from the city state for piped supplies from its Indonesia block as global liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices remain elevated.

Lying near the maritime borders between Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, Natuna Sea Block A consists of seven producing fields – Anoa, Gajah Baru, Pelikan, Naga, Bison, Iguana and Gajah-Puteri. These have been developed through a combination of platforms and subsea tiebacks.

Gary Selbie, president director of Harbour Energy’s business in Indonesia, told delegates at the Indonesia Petroleum Association (IPA) conference in Jakarta on Wednesday, that the company is in talks with Indonesia upstream regulator SKK Migas to develop marginal fields in the area. Selbie said Harbour is hoping to get increased incentives and better terms that will allow it to extend the life of its producing assets. The company is also seeking an extension to the production sharing contract (PCS) that expires in 2028.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts