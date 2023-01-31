Brunei set to expand long-term LNG supply to Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Brunei set to expand long-term LNG supply to Japan

By Energy Voice
31/01/2023, 4:55 am
An LNG tanker on the move in Southeast Asia.
Brunei LNG will start supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (JAPEX) from April as the company seeks to stabilise finances by boosting shipments to its largest export destination, reported Nikkei Asia.

“We are looking to see whether there are mutually beneficial opportunities in the future that we can explore,” managing director and CEO Farida Talib of Brunei LNG — a company that handles production and sales of the fuel in the Southeast Asian country — told Nikkei, indicating plans to pursue contracts in Japan beyond the new one with JAPEX.

Brunei supplies 6% of Japan’s LNG, ranking sixth in exporters to the country behind Australia, Malaysia and others. Diversifying energy sources is considered beneficial for Japan amid growing energy security concerns.

So far, Brunei LNG has supplied LNG to Japanese utility companies Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas and JERA, which is jointly owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company and Chubu Electric, noted the Nikkei, a Japanese business publication.

Brunei’s natural gas is said to be at risk of production cuts due to rising extraction costs. “Brunei LNG are looking forward to securing a third gas supplier in the near future,” Farida said, challenging the idea that supply would diminish anytime soon.

Brunei hopes to boost oil and gas production after new discovery

Mitsubishi Corp. and Malaysia’s state-owned oil company Petronas are also participating in plans to develop a new gas field in Brunei. Petronas is advancing plans for its Kelidang gas field development offshore Brunei.

The government of Brunei has a 50% stake in Brunei LNG, while Mitsubishi and the UK’s Shell hold 25% each.

