Shell delivers first gas from renewables powered Timi platform offshore Malaysia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Shell delivers first gas from renewables powered Timi platform offshore Malaysia

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/08/2023, 7:01 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergShell Timi platform Malaysia

Oil giant Shell (LON: SHEL) has confirmed the start-up of gas production at its unmanned Timi installation offshore Malaysia.

It is the Anglo-Dutch major’s first wellhead platform in the Asian country that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid power system.

The installation is also more cost efficient than most, given it is around 60% lighter than a conventional tender-assisted drilling wellhead platform that relies on oil and gas for power.

“Timi demonstrates we are delivering more value with less emissions,” said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director.

“Bringing the project online is also an example of our focus on performance, discipline, and simplification. It shows our ability to innovate and deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable projects that support a balanced energy transition for Malaysia.”

Timi is designed to produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of gas at peak production, and will export its gas through a new 80 kilometres (km) pipeline to the F23 production hub.

The project supports the future growth in the central Luconia area, off the coast of Sarawak.

Prior to Timi, Shell Malaysia’s first fully solar powered wellhead platform, the Gorek field, located 145km offshore Malaysia, achieved first gas production in May 2020.

In 2022, Shell Malaysia took a final investment decision on the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project, the largest integrated offshore and onshore project in Sarawak, which will be primarily powered by renewable energy.

The offshore platform will use power from 240 solar panels, while the onshore plant is connected to the Sarawak grid system which is supplied mainly by hydroelectric plants.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts