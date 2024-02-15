Trafigura faces Mongolia oil loss in new blow for trading giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Trafigura faces Mongolia oil loss in new blow for trading giant

By Bloomberg
15/02/2024, 3:27 pm
© BloombergWorkers at a Trafigura office in Mumbai, India.
Trafigura Group is facing sizable losses related to its oil activities in Mongolia, according to people familiar with the matter, in a fresh blow for the company that has risen to become one of the world’s top commodity traders.

Trafigura uncovered an issue in its Mongolian oil business in the past few months, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter isn’t public. It could result in losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars, several of the people said.

A Trafigura spokesperson said that the company had recently agreed debt repayment schedules with oil products customers in Mongolia. “We have been trading oil and metals in Mongolia for a number of years. We have a good track record of successfully recovering debts from counterparts in emerging markets,” the spokesperson said, declining to comment on the size of the exposure.

The losses are likely to be manageable for Trafigura, which reported profits of $7.4 billion in its last financial year. Owned entirely by about 1,200 of its employees, the company has grown rapidly in the past decade to become one of the world’s largest commodity traders, supplying $240 billion in goods last year and handling enough oil every day to meet the combined demand of Germany, France and Spain.

Yet the discovery of a new trading problem will raise fresh questions about Trafigura’s internal processes and controls, coming almost exactly a year after it revealed it had been the victim of a massive alleged nickel fraud and had lost more than $500 million.

The nickel fraud prompted a period of soul-searching for Trafigura, with Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir saying it was undertaking a “very significant audit around where we’ve come up short.”

Trafigura does not believe that the restructuring of the Mongolian oil debts was comparable to the nickel fraud, according to a person familiar with its thinking.

The size of the potential losses is large relative to Mongolia’s tiny oil market. Mongolia’s annual oil consumption amounted to just 35,000 barrels a day in 2021, according to the most recent available data from the US Energy Information Administration, worth about $1 billion a year at current prices. The large majority of Mongolia’s oil demand is met by oil products imported from Russia and China by rail.

The losses are a blow to Trafigura’s oil team, which has benefited from a shift in the internal power balance as the rival metals unit struggled with the fallout from the nickel fraud and other setbacks. Trafigura reorganized its top management team in September, with a clear majority of the key executive committee now having an energy background.

