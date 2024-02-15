Biggest carbon-capture project is at risk, Wood Mac warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Americas

Biggest carbon-capture project is at risk, Wood Mac warns

By Andrew Dykes
15/02/2024, 3:33 pm
© BloombergEmissions rise from a refining facility in Ohio, U.S.
Emissions rise from a refining facility in Ohio, U.S.

The world’s largest carbon-capture project is at risk of never being built because of uncertainty about Canadian government incentives, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

The $12 billion (C$16.3 billion) first phase of Pathways Alliance’s massive development to store emissions underground “will be delayed and potentially scuppered” if Canada’s federal and provincial governments don’t figure out how to underwrite some of the financial risks involved, Peter Findlay, a Wood Mackenzie analyst, wrote in a report released Wednesday.

Pathways, the consortium of major oil-sands companies behind the proposed development, has been warning since last year that it needs firm commitments of government support so it can take preliminary steps to commence the project.

Without secure support, deadlines for slashing emissions could be missed, the group has said.

“The real challenge for Canadian CCUS then is not insufficient incentives — they are some of the most attractive in the world— but the uncertainty of their existence throughout project life,” Findlay wrote. “The value of most of these incentives could be changed by political whim at any point during the project life — even going to zero.”

The Pathways development would capture and store carbon dioxide, slashing an estimated 22 million metric tons of emissions by 2030.

“The projects showing early success globally are using a collaborative model where governments are co-investing alongside industry,” Pathways President Kendall Dilling said in an email.

“For Canada to be a world leader in reducing emissions through carbon capture, we need to ensure our industry remains competitive with other energy producing jurisdictions around the world.”

