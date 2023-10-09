Jadestone secures RBL uplift as Akatara reaches 70% completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Asia-Pac

Jadestone secures RBL uplift as Akatara reaches 70% completion

By Andrew Dykes
09/10/2023, 7:46 am
© Supplied by Jadestone EnergyDawn from the bridge for Jadestone Energy offshore
Supplied by Jadestone Energy Date; Unknown

Jadestone Energy (AIM:JSE) has secured an increases to its borrowing capacity, as focus turns to its Akatara gas project ahead of first output in mid-2024.

The company reported the results of its bi-annual redetermination process for a $200 million reserve-based lending (RBL) facility on Monday, with increases agreed to its borrowing capacity over the next 12 months.

From 1 October 2023 until its next redetermination date on next March, the group’s borrowing capacity has been set at $200 million, compared with a previously forecasted $190m.

For the subsequent six months during Q2-Q3 2024, the borrowing capacity will be the lower of the approved banking model as of 31 March 2024 or $150 million. The current model projects a borrowing capacity for this period of around $150 million, excluding capex add-back and subject to changes in model assumptions.

The increases in borrowing capacity result from the approval of the Company’s waiver request to raise the Akatara development cap from 40% to 60%, effective from 1 October 2023 to the September 2024 redetermination date.

The cap represents the maximum percentage contribution from Akatara to the total borrowing base prior to the asset’s completion test, after which Jadestone expects its borrowing base to return to $200m.

The increase in borrowing capacity over the Q2-Q3 2024 period means the company expects in increased liquidity over the period – in excess of $100m – including its undrawn $31.9 million working capital facility.

Jadestone raised $85m in financing earlier this year in order to ensure the delivery of its projects on time, most notably Akatara.

The development project onshore Sumatra is “now c.70% complete”, Jadestone said on Monday, having met its 65% progress target for the end of September.

“Long-lead time items continue to arrive at site on schedule and the project remains on track for commissioning in the first quarter of 2024 and first gas before mid-2024,” the company added.

Meanwhile, production at the Montara FPSO has averaged around 7,000 barrels per day, benefitting from some ongoing flush production and active management of the Montara H2, H3 and H4 wells to optimise oil-to-gas ratios.

It expects that average oil production rates will normalise back towards previous guidance in the 6,000 – 6,500 barrels per day range.

President and CEO Paul Blakeley said: “We always believed that, with time, we could resolve the temporary dip in the RBL borrowing base availability in mid-2024. The waiver approval shows the constructive working relationship we have with our RBL banks and demonstrates the banks’ confidence in Jadestone’s ability to deliver.

“I would like to thank the RBL banks and the wider Jadestone team for working together to deliver this successful outcome. As a result, Jadestone is projected to have significant liquidity prior to the Akatara field commencing production, after which our borrowing base availability is expected to increase further, as we move into a period of high cash generation, in turn supporting our growth ambitions.

“Recent operational performance across the business has been encouraging, with total production averaging c.17,000boepd during the month of September, and also continued progress at Akatara, where we remain on budget and schedule while meeting all key milestones.

“We are focused on sustaining this momentum over the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, underpinning our aim of significant production and cash flow growth in the near-term.”

