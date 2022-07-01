Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Decom

Scotland’s CessCon Decom forges new Southeast Asia unit in Brunei

Scottish firm CessCon Decom has announced the creation of a new joint venture company, Anson International, based in Brunei, as it looks to capitalise on a wave of work across the region.
By Andrew Dykes
01/07/2022, 7:00 am
Scottish firm CessCon Decom has announced the creation of a new joint venture company, Anson International, based in Brunei, as it looks to capitalise on a wave of work across the region.

CessCon, which is headquartered in Livingston but also operates the Fife Energy Park decommissioning yard in Methil, said the new consortium would develop Brunei’s “first commercial integrated decommissioning and marine maintenance yard”.

Together with partners Qaswa Holdings (part of Adinin Group), SDC, and Dongil Shipyard, Anson will develop a site on the island of Pulau Muara Besar, and has won the backing of the country’s The Ministry of Finance & Economy, Brunei Economic Development Board (BEDB) and the local unit of supermajor Shell.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Ministry of Finance and Economy in Brunei by CessCon group CEO Lee Hanlon and representatives of Qaswa Holdings, Dongil Shipyard, the Minister of Finance and Economy, BEDB, and Brunei Shell Petroleum.

Plans include the creation of a 16-acre integrated yard which will serve as the anchor facility for the Brunei Darussalam Maritime Cluster once operational in 2024.

Anson’s goal is to first service the domestic decom market before its aims to expand to pick up wider regional demand.

CessCon group CEO Lee Hanlon, who also takes on a position as a founding directors and board member at Anson International, commented: “The opportunity to build and operate the integrated yard was an open bidding process facilitated by Brunei Economic Development Board alongside other government and national agencies, and we are proud to have been selected with our consortium partners as the successful bidder after many months of hard work.”

“We look forward to working with our partners to deliver safe, efficient, and cost effective decommissioning, dismantlement and recycling operations in Brunei and the wider region.”

More than 200 offshore fields are expected to stop producing in Southeast Asia by 2030 with total decommissioning costs estimated to range from $30 billion to as much as $100 billion, according to forecasts made in 2019.

Indeed, the potential market opportunity in Southeast Asia could be huge with more than 1,500 platforms and over 7,000 wells projected to need decommissioning by 2030.

Last year, CessCon Decom’s yard in Fife took delivery of two Spirit Energy platforms for dismantling, transported via Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel and Iron Lady barge.

