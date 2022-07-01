Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK (RSRUK) has appointed a new vice president for decommissioning and energy transition.

Adam Sheikh has been with the business – including with its predecessor Talisman – since 2012, where he has held several senior roles; most recently as vice president for business projects..

The newly-created position of VP for decommissioning and energy transition sits on the Repsol Sinopec executive management team.

Mr Sheikh said: “I’m really pleased to have been appointed VP Decommissioning and Energy Transition. The creation of this role highlights the strategic importance of both decommissioning and the energy transition to Repsol Sinopec and the increased focus on these integrated parts of the business.

“Decommissioning is a key part of the UK’s transition to low-carbon energy and its aim of reaching net zero by 2050 and will bridge the gap as we navigate through the energy transition towards cleaner, greener energy sources. Decommissioning and late-life asset management spend is increasing and presents one of the few areas of guaranteed growth in our industry.

“Decommissioning does not signal the end for the North Sea – on the contrary, it represents an unrivalled opportunity. Increasing numbers of decommissioning projects in the North Sea will co-exist as part of the energy mix and offer significant career opportunities. In fact, Repsol Sinopec aims to deliver one of the North Sea’s most ambitious decommissioning programmes in the years ahead and are recruiting a number of positions now.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the energy sector and I look forward to collaborating with industry and government on the many opportunities that lie ahead”.

Mr Sheikh will report directly to CEO Jose Luis Munoz as part of the role.