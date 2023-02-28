On the block: OMV launches Asia-Pacific sales plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

On the block: OMV launches Asia-Pacific sales plan

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/02/2023, 11:28 am
OMV has launched a process to consider selling off its E&P assets in Asia-Pacific.

The company has asked interested parties to submit expressions of interest as a first step. A second step would be the submission of binding offers.

The sale should take place over the next few months, it said. A decision to go ahead with it would require approval from OMV’s board and government authorities.

Up for grabs are a 50% stake in SapuraOMV Upstream in Malaysia and 100% in OMV New Zealand. Such a sale, OMV said, is intended to optimise its E&P portfolio in line with its 2030 strategy.

The company set out its 2030 strategy in March 2022. The plan would see it stop producing oil and gas by 2050 and focus on sustainable fuels production in Europe. The E&P unit will shift towards geothermal and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Along the way, it aims to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% by 2030.

In focus

OMV produced 67,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the Asia Pacific in 2021.

OMV entered into SapuraOMV Upstream in 2018, under a deal with Sapura Energy. At the time, the venture was valued at $1.6 billion, of which equity made up $1.25bn. OMV paid $540 million for its 50% stake, with various commitments around refinancing debt.

The venture now has production and development assets in shallow waters offshore Malaysia as well as exploration interests in Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. SapuraOMV sold off its mature oil assets in Malaysia in 2021.

The venture’s main development now is Jerun. OMV expects this to start producing in 2024, with the net production of around 25,000 boepd.

In New Zealand, OMV has a 69% stake in the Maari field, the country’s largest. OMV set out a plan in 2019 to divest this interest, selling it to Jadestone Energy. However, in 2022, the deal fell apart so OMV continues its ownership.

OMV also has the Māui and Pohokura gas assets in New Zealand. It carried out an extensive drilling campaign on Māui last year.

