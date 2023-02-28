Update: Yinson, Aker, Baker Hughes stack up orders at Agogo

An error occurred. Please try again.

Yinson Holdings has signed on to provide a FPSO for the Agogo field, in Angola’s Block 15/06. Aker Solutions has also agreed to provide umbilicals. Azule Energy awarded the contracts.

Baker Hughes has also been part of the contract frenzy, announcing a major subsea award for Agogo.

Yinson this morning said its Yinson Azalea Production and Yinson Azalea Operações Angola – Prestação de Serviços had both signed on to the FPSO work.

Azule Energy CEO Adriano Mongini said the contract was a “key milestone” for the company.

“Agogo marks the start of a new wave of major investments in Angola’s deepwater oil production. With the right partnerships, we trust that this project will be delivered in a safe and efficient manner bringing significant value of activities for the country’s oil and gas industry”.

The contract is worth $5.3 billion to Yinson, it said, including the optional extension.

The charter will run for around 15 years, it said, with an option for another five year extension.

The FPSO should be ready in the fourth quarter of 2025. This will be Yinson’s first FPSO in Angola.

Lim Chern Yuan, group CEO of Yinson, said the awarded demonstrated the company’s position as a “reliable FPSO contractor and responsible local operator”.

Yinson Production CEO Flemming Grønnegaard described Africa as a “vital market” for the company. “The team has gained valuable experience and skills in the region and we are ready to demonstrate once again our capabilities to deliver a world-class FPSO. We are committed to delivering value-added results for our client, whilst implementing a low emission design that helps to mitigate climate change.”

Umbilicals

Meanwhile, Aker Solutions will provide umbilicals to the Agogo field.

Aker defined the win as “sizeable”, which it sees as worth 500 million to 1.5 billion krone ($48-145 million). Azule Energy awarded the dynamic and static subsea umbilicals work to Aker for Agogo.

The service company explained the contract covered engineering, manufacturing and delivery of a complete umbilical system. This will run for 36 km, it said, covering both dynamic and static subsea production control umbilicals.

It will manufacture the umbilicals at its Moss site, in Norway. It will begin work immediately and aim to deliver in the second quarter of 2024.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded another important contract by Eni in Angola. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship by maintaining our focus on safe and efficient operations,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

Eni and BP combined their Angola operations in August 2022, becoming the largest independent oil and gas producer in the country.

According to a recent Eni presentation, Agogo is due to start up in 2026. It will produce 175,000 barrels per day in 2027.

Subsea

Baker Hughes also reported a major contract to provide subsea equipment to the Agogo field today. The service company did not disclose the value of the award, but did say it was the first such major award in Angola for more than five years.

Azule has contracted 23 standard subsea trees, 11 Aptara manifolds, SemStar5 fibre optic controls and related supplies. Baker Hughes said it would also provide services and after market support.

“Our local manufacturing capabilities, deepwater development equipment and innovative subsea control system technology enable us to provide exceptional support to Azule Energy in their efforts to increase oil production in Angola,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president of oilfield services and equipment at Baker Hughes.

Updated at 3:21 pm with Baker Hughes announcement.