Sembcorp signs up Singapore gas supplies from Medco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Sembcorp signs up Singapore gas supplies from Medco

Medco has said the Natuna development is one of its two core focuses for 2023, with planned capital expenditure of $250 million. The company also controls the West Natuna Transportation System, a 656 km link that runs into Singapore.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/06/2023, 2:50 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergThe Gardens by the Bay, bottom, stands as ships and tankers sit off the coast of Singapore on Monday, July 6, 2020. Photographer: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg
The Gardens by the Bay, bottom, stands as ships and tankers sit off the coast of Singapore on Monday, July 6, 2020. Photographer: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg

Sembcorp Industries has struck a gas sales agreement with Medco E&P Natuna, for gas from the West Natuna fields in Indonesia.

Sembcorp said the deal had an estimated value of S$1.9 billion ($1.41bn). Its subsidiary Sembcorp Gas struck the deal with the subsidiary of PT Medco Energi Internasional.

The agreement becomes effective in the second half of this year, subject to certain conditions on transportation. It expects deliveries to begin in 2024 and run for four years.

The deal, Sembcorp said, would maintain the company’s position as Singapore’s leading gas importer. The company said it was committed to providing a stable and resilient supply of energy in Singapore’s transition to net zero.

Medco has said the Natuna development is one of its two core focuses for 2023, with planned capital expenditure of $250 million. The company also controls the West Natuna Transportation System, a 656 km link that runs into Singapore.

Medco signed the term sheet with the Sembcorp gas unit in the first quarter.

Fitch Ratings in May reported Medco had recently extended a gas supply deal with Singapore for some of its volumes from the Corridor development, to run until 2028.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts