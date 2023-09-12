Conrad lines up Sembcorp Gas for Mako gas offtake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Conrad lines up Sembcorp Gas for Mako gas offtake

The companies have agreed to aim to reach a definitive agreement by the end of December. If agreed, this would trigger a final investment decision (FID) on Mako.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/09/2023, 9:27 am
Mako well

Conrad Asia Energy has signed a non-binding deal for gas supplies, with Sembcorp Gas, from Indonesia’s Mako field.

The agreement would run to the end of the Duyung licence, in 2037. Over this term, it would include the delivery of around 293 billion cubic feet, with the potential to increase to 392 bcf. The gas will be priced against Brent crude.

SKK Migas has approved the framework of the gas sales plan. A final agreement would be subject to approval from the regulator and energy ministry.

Duyung is in the Riau Islands Province, in West Natuna. The licence is around 100 km north of Matak Island and 400 km northeast of Singapore.

Conrad said the company was also in talks with an Indonesian buyer.

The company has commissioned three front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies. These are on the mobile offshore production unit (MOPU); subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and conductor support frame (CSF). The first two have been completed.

Conrad has also carried out a survey of the pipeline route and on the production manifold in the next door Kakap licence.

Partner plans

The company plans to export gas via pipeline into the Kakap area and then join up with the West Natuna Transportation System. Current gas supplies via the system only take up 60% capacity and volumes are declining.

Conrad plans to have six wells in the first phase, adding another two in the second.

The company is the operator with a 76.5% stake in Duyung. It is working on reducing its exposure to the licence and an investment bank is working on the farm-down offering.

Coro Energy has a 15% stake in Duyung. Company chairman James Parsons welcomed the progress with Sembcorp. “This is a critical step in the commercial de-risking of our project, positioning us perfectly for bids from the operator’s farm-out process, which we expect to play out shortly.”

Empyrean Energy has an 8.5% stake in the Duyung licence.

