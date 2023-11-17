Majors start talks to settle $5bn Kashagan sulphur fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Majors start talks to settle $5bn Kashagan sulphur fine

If agreed, the settlement would help to open the way for an expansion of the Kashagan oil development, including construction of new gas-processing plants needed by the government, the people said.
By Bloomberg
17/11/2023, 10:49 am
DIFFICULTIES: The Bolashak oil plant on the Kashagan offshore oil field, near Atyrau in Kazakhstan
The Bolashak oil plant on the Kashagan offshore oil field, near Atyrau in Kazakhstan

The oil majors behind the giant Kashagan field have started talks with Kazakhstan’s government seeking to settle a dispute over a $5 billion environmental fine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Kazakh authorities ordered the North Caspian Operating Company, which runs Kashagan, to pay a 2.3 trillion tenge ($5 billion) fine earlier this year for allegedly storing too much sulphur at the project. The operator has denied any wrongdoing and mounted a successful legal challenge to the decision, but the government is still pursuing the penalty at the country’s court of appeals.

International partners in NCOC including Eni, Shell, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies have opened initial discussions, which currently include a proposed cash settlement of about $200 million that could be spent on social projects, the people said, asking not to be named because the talks are private. The talks also include commitment by oil companies to reduce sulphur storage to minimal levels, the people said.

If agreed, the settlement would help to open the way for an expansion of the Kashagan oil development, including construction of new gas-processing plants needed by the government, the people said.

The Kashagan partners are already involved in a separate arbitration over $13 billion in disputed costs. The oil companies have denied being at fault in both cases.

Kashagan, the $55 billion offshore oil field, has been plagued by delays and cost overruns. In 2013, sulphurous gas corroded and cracked pipelines from the offshore field to onshore processing facility, forcing the facility to be halted just weeks after it first started. Last year, the Kashagan venture was forced to curtail output for an extended period beyond scheduled maintenance to repair a preliminary gas separation unit — known as a slug catcher — at the onshore facility.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest energy producer, has become a crucial supplier to Europe after the bloc banned most imports of Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine. It will grow further in importance next year when its latest large expansion of oil production is scheduled for completion. That will leave the country in need of new developments to bring investment and jobs.

The Kashagan joint venture partners, which also include Chinese National Petroleum Corp. and Japan’s Inpex Corp., made the request for settlement talks last month, warning that they could seek international arbitration if negotiations didn’t happen. Their approach to the government came after a legal ruling in June that nullified the results of the sulphur-storage inspection at Kashagan conducted by the regional environmental protection department.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry referred questions to the Environment Protection Ministry, which didn’t respond to a request for comment. Exxon, Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni and Inpex declined to comment. CNPC and NCOC didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts