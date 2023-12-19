Mubadala, Harbour make significant Sumatra gas find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Mubadala, Harbour make significant Sumatra gas find

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/12/2023, 9:18 am
The Capella drillship

Mubadala Energy has made a “significant” gas discovery offshore North Sumatra, in Indonesia, with the company’s first deepwater operated well.

The Layaran-1 exploration well may hold more than 6 trillion cubic feet of gas in place, it said. Mubadala drilled the well in 1,207 metres of water, reaching a depth of 4,208 metres.

It drilled the exploration well in the South Andaman Gross Split licence, using the West Capella drillship. It found an “extensive” gas column with more than 230 metres thickness in an Oligocene sandstone reservoir.

The operator reported it had carried out complete data acquisition, including wireline, coring, sampling and a production test. The well flowed at more than 30 million cubic feet per day of gas.

Mubadala has an 80% stake in the South Andaman licence, while Harbour Energy holds 20%.

Mubadala CEO Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed noted the company’s plans to increase its gas portfolio, in order to support the energy transition.

“This development offers material commercial opportunities and adds momentum to our strategic growth story. This is not only a significant development for Mubadala Energy but a huge milestone for Indonesia’s and Southeast Asia’s energy security,” he said.

“We are proud to have achieved this by leveraging our world class technical and operational capabilities.”

Mubadala said success at the Layaran-1 would de-risk a number of other large gas resources in the area.

The well follows on from the Timpan-1 well, drilled on Andaman II, and Cengkih-1, on Malaysia’s SK320. Timpan flowed at 27mmcf per day of gas and 1,884 barrels per day of condensate.

Harbour noted the rig would now move to drill the Halwa and Gayo wells, on Andaman II. Halwa is to the northeast of Timpan-1 and Gayo is to the southeast.

