Mubadala, Harbour make significant Sumatra gas find

Mubadala Energy has made a “significant” gas discovery offshore North Sumatra, in Indonesia, with the company’s first deepwater operated well.

The Layaran-1 exploration well may hold more than 6 trillion cubic feet of gas in place, it said. Mubadala drilled the well in 1,207 metres of water, reaching a depth of 4,208 metres.

It drilled the exploration well in the South Andaman Gross Split licence, using the West Capella drillship. It found an “extensive” gas column with more than 230 metres thickness in an Oligocene sandstone reservoir.

The operator reported it had carried out complete data acquisition, including wireline, coring, sampling and a production test. The well flowed at more than 30 million cubic feet per day of gas.

Mubadala has an 80% stake in the South Andaman licence, while Harbour Energy holds 20%.

Mubadala CEO Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed noted the company’s plans to increase its gas portfolio, in order to support the energy transition.

“This development offers material commercial opportunities and adds momentum to our strategic growth story. This is not only a significant development for Mubadala Energy but a huge milestone for Indonesia’s and Southeast Asia’s energy security,” he said.

“We are proud to have achieved this by leveraging our world class technical and operational capabilities.”

Mubadala said success at the Layaran-1 would de-risk a number of other large gas resources in the area.

The well follows on from the Timpan-1 well, drilled on Andaman II, and Cengkih-1, on Malaysia’s SK320. Timpan flowed at 27mmcf per day of gas and 1,884 barrels per day of condensate.

Harbour noted the rig would now move to drill the Halwa and Gayo wells, on Andaman II. Halwa is to the northeast of Timpan-1 and Gayo is to the southeast.