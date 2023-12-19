First substation in place at Moray West wind farm

Boskalis has installed the first offshore substation at the Moray West wind farm, while work to install monopiles continues.

Developer Ocean Winds confirmed on Tuesday that Boskalis’ Bokalift1 crane ship had successfully installed the first platform at the site, around 13 miles off the Highland coast.

Ocean Winds – a 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables – is building the 880MW, 60-turbine Moray West project in the outer Moray Firth, next to the existing 950MW Moray East scheme.

The developer said heavy lift operations at the Port of Nigg – where components are being marshalled – and on-site were completed “successfully and safely.”

An export cable which has already been laid will now be pulled into the substation as offshore commissioning starts.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds

Bokalift1 will then move to install the second substation, while its sister vessel Bokalift2 will continue to install monopiles on site, subject to favourable winter weather.

Meanwhile last month saw delivery of the first of 62 transition pieces to Nigg as part of a rolling programme of delivery and installation.

The project is aiming to be fully operational in 2025, with an operational life of over 25 years

The announcement comes just days after a ceremony at supplier Siemens Gamesa, to present the company with the first of its 108-metre-long turbine blades being produced for the project at the firm’s factory in Hull.

In total, 180 blades for the projects 60 turbines, will be manufactured in Hull, following the completion of a huge expansion to the factory which enables the facility to make larger blades. Ocean Winds reports these will be longest used in a UK offshore wind farm so far.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds

Gareth Davies MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, joined staff from Ocean Winds and Siemens Gamesa to mark the occasion.

Adam Morrison, Ocean Winds UK Country Manager said: “This is a fantastic milestone in our close working with Siemens Gamesa on our journey to commission these huge next-generation wind turbines.

“With each blade slightly longer than an international football pitch the scale of the engineering is impressive. We now look forward to ensuring the same high quality and high safety standards are achieved across all the wind turbine components prior to marshalling and pre-assembly in the north of Scotland, ready for installation of this class leading technology in 2024.

“The Moray West project is delighted to support the new investment at the Hull facility by Siemens Gamesa.”