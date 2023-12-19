First substation in place at Moray West wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

First substation in place at Moray West wind farm

By Andrew Dykes
19/12/2023, 11:40 am
© Supplied by Ocean WindsBokalift 1 installs first Moray West substation.
Bokalift 1 installs first Moray West substation.

Boskalis has installed the first offshore substation at the Moray West wind farm, while work to install monopiles continues.

Developer Ocean Winds confirmed on Tuesday that Boskalis’ Bokalift1 crane ship had successfully installed the first platform at the site, around 13 miles off the Highland coast.

Ocean Winds – a 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables – is building the 880MW, 60-turbine Moray West project in the outer Moray Firth, next to the existing 950MW Moray East scheme.

The developer said heavy lift operations at the Port of Nigg – where components are being marshalled – and on-site were completed “successfully and safely.”

An export cable which has already been laid will now be pulled into the substation as offshore commissioning starts.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
Bokalift 1 installs the first Moray West substation.

Bokalift1 will then move to install the second substation, while its sister vessel Bokalift2 will continue to install monopiles on site, subject to favourable winter weather.

Meanwhile last month saw delivery of the first of 62 transition pieces to Nigg as part of a rolling programme of delivery and installation.

The project is aiming to be fully operational in 2025, with an operational life of over 25 years

The announcement comes just days after a ceremony at supplier Siemens Gamesa, to present the company with the first of its 108-metre-long turbine blades being produced for the project at the firm’s factory in Hull.

In total, 180 blades for the projects 60 turbines, will be manufactured in Hull, following the completion of a huge expansion to the factory which enables the facility to make larger blades. Ocean Winds reports these will be longest used in a UK offshore wind farm so far.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
Siemens Gamesa welcomed Gareth Davies MP, Exchequer Secretary to the UK Treasury and the team from Ocean Winds, to present the first 108-metre-long wind turbine blades being made in Hull for the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Gareth Davies MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, joined staff from Ocean Winds and Siemens Gamesa to mark the occasion.

Adam Morrison, Ocean Winds UK Country Manager said: “This is a fantastic milestone in our close working with Siemens Gamesa on our journey to commission these huge next-generation wind turbines.

“With each blade slightly longer than an international football pitch the scale of the engineering is impressive. We now look forward to ensuring the same high quality and high safety standards are achieved across all the wind turbine components prior to marshalling and pre-assembly in the north of Scotland, ready for installation of this class leading technology in 2024.

“The Moray West project is delighted to support the new investment at the Hull facility by Siemens Gamesa.”

