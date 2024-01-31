Total strikes for OMV’s Malaysian unit in $900mn move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Total strikes for OMV’s Malaysian unit in $900mn move

“This agreement streamlines our Energy portfolio and is in line with the OMV Strategy 2030 of reducing oil and gas production over time,” said OMV CEO Alfred Stern.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/01/2024, 2:19 pm Updated: 31/01/2024, 2:28 pm
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoTotalEnergies logo sign on its office building in Houston, Texas, USA.
TotalEnergies logo sign on its office building in Houston, Texas, USA.

TotalEnergies has struck a deal to buy OMV’s stake in a Malaysian unit for $903 million.

The French company will receive a 50% stake in SapuraOMV Upstream, while the remaining 50% is held by Sapura Energy.

OMV and Sapura launched the joint venture in 2019, based in Kuala Lumpur. OMV set out plans to sell off the Malaysian unit – and its New Zealand assets – in February 2023.

On entering the joint venture, OMV paid $540mn for its 50% stake.

Total’s payment includes the full repayment of an outstanding $350mn shareholder loan, which OMV provided to the joint venture.

There may also be closing adjustments to the price, with the deal expected to close around the end of the first half of 2024. The deal has an effective date of December 31, 2022.

“This agreement streamlines our Energy portfolio and is in line with the OMV Strategy 2030 of reducing oil and gas production over time,” said OMV CEO Alfred Stern. “Furthermore, this divestment will help OMV crystallise value and re-deploy capital for new strategic projects.”

Asset plans

SapuraOMV has production and development assets in Malaysia’s shallow waters. It also has exploration interests in Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

OMV is continuing its efforts to sell off its separate New Zealand entity. The company, in December, said there was “limited interest” in a combined deal.

SapuraOMV produced around 500 million cubic feet per day in 2023, with output going to the Bintulu LNG facility.

Esgian, in a recent update, reported that Borr Drilling’s Gunnlod jackup had completed its work on SapuraOMV’s Jerun field, off Sarawak. The rig drilled six development wells.

The company previously forecast it would start up in 2024 and provide net production of around 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Total said this was on track to start up in the second half of this year.

The French company also noted SapuraOMV’s stake in Mexico’s Block 30, where Wintershall Dea made a discovery in 2023.

OMV published its 2030 strategy paper in March 2022. Under this, it committed to reducing its oil and gas production by 20% by 2030. It also set out to shift from E&P to geothermal energy and carbon capture.

“We are pleased to strengthen TotalEnergies’ position in Malaysia by becoming shareholder of the independent gas producer SapuraOMV,” said Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

“This transaction will anchor our future growth in the country and reinforce our partnership with Petronas. With their low production costs and low GHG intensity, SapuraOMV’s assets will perfectly fit in TotalEnergies’ portfolio and participate in meeting the growing demand of gas in Asia.”

