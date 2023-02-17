India’s Gail explores buying stake in a US LNG export plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

India’s Gail explores buying stake in a US LNG export plant

By Bloomberg
17/02/2023, 10:16 am
© BloombergGIG gas crisis
A storage silo at a liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal.

Gail India Ltd. is looking to buy a stake in a US liquefied natural gas export facility amid a wider global effort to secure supply to meet rising fuel demand.

The company released an expression of interest to acquire as much as 26% equity in an existing LNG plant or a proposed facility that will be commissioned by 2027, according to a document released on its website. US LNG project developers can submit an offer to Gail.

Gail is also interested in sourcing 1 million tons a year of LNG from the facility for 15 years from 2026, the document said. The company already has long-term contracts for supply from two US LNG export plants.

The move comes as competition for the fuel is expected to remain fierce for years. Meanwhile, New Delhi is trying to boost its LNG import capacity to increase the share of natural gas in its mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6% now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a conference earlier this month.

A Gail spokesperson said the expression of interest would help to secure LNG supply.

Gail is also in discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Russia’s Novatek for long-term LNG deals, Chairman Sandeep Kumar Gupta said at the same conference.

The company is under pressure to find new suppliers after the war in Ukraine interrupted some deliveries.

Before the invasion, Gail was receiving Russian LNG via a long-term contract with an international unit of Gazprom. However, those deliveries were halted last year after Germany seized the Gazprom unit and Moscow blocked further supplies in response.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts