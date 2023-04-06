Inpex submits plan for Abadi LNG, including CCS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Inpex submits plan for Abadi LNG, including CCS

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/04/2023, 7:58 am
© InpexAbadi LNG
Abadi LNG

Japan’s Inpex has submitted a new plan of development (POD) for the Abadi LNG project in Indonesia, incorporating carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The Japanese company said it expected to “sequentially resume” activities at Abadi and begin front-end engineering and design (FEED) work. This would be subject to the Indonesian authorities’ approval of the revised POD.

Inpex and partner Shell would plan to reach a final investment decision (FID) in the second half of this decade and begin producing in the early 2030s.

Abadi LNG would have production of 9.5 million tonnes per year of LNG. Inpex said this would be equivalent to more than 10% of Japan’s annual LNG imports and that the project would improve energy security throughout the region.

The plan would help the economy in the east of Indonesia, Inpex said, and be aligned with the country’s net zero by 2060 plans. Inpex has a 65% stake in the project.

Inpex set out its zero carbon plans in February 2022. Indonesia set out its CCS regulations in March 2023.

The Japanese company expects the Abadi project to be the first CCS plan carried out on a cost-recovery basis.

Sale plans

Indonesia’s Pertamina is working on the purchase of Shell’s 35% stake in the Abadi LNG plan. In December, a Pertamina official said a non-biding offer had been made and that negotiations were under way.

Japan has discussed lending Pertamina money to buy the Shell stake.

The local regulator has reported that Shell has spent around $1.3 billion on the works already. Abadi LNG may cost $19.8bn, of which Shell’s stake would be around $6.3bn.

Inpex did not reveal CCS costs. However, but previous estimates put this at around $1.4bn.

The production-sharing contract (PSC) runs until November 2055. The field is in water depths of 400 to 800 metres and is 150 km offshore.

In addition to the LNG production, Abadi also sees some gas going to local consumption, alongside condensate production of 35,000 barrels per day.

