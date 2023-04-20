Baker Hughes wins FLNG work for Petronas project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Baker Hughes wins FLNG work for Petronas project

JGC and SHI won the $3 billion engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract for the ZLNG project in December. The nearshore unit will be based in Sabah.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/04/2023, 10:56 am
A Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) gas station stands in front of the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), background center, at night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photographer: Goh Seng Chong/Bloomberg
Baker Hughes has won work to provide two compressor trains for a floating LNG (FLNG) facility for Petronas, in Malaysia.

Black & Veatch awarded the compressor contract to Baker Hughes. Black & Veatch is a subcontractor to a consortium of JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries.

Baker Hughes will provide two of its LM9000 powered compressor trains, each of which has 1 million tonnes per year of liquefaction capacity. The contract also covers spare parts.

“Energy efficiency represents the biggest immediate opportunity for the industry to lower its carbon footprint, and the LM9000 is a great example of readily available technology that can instantly increase efficiency and reduce emissions,” said Alberto Matucci, vice president of Gas Technology Equipment of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.

JGC and SHI won the $3 billion engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract for the ZLNG project in December. The nearshore unit will be based in Sabah.

Market sources have predicted the project will begin producing in 2027.

Baker Hughes has said the LM9000 is “the most powerful and most efficient aeroderivative gas turbine in its class”. Power output from the unit is 15% higher than its peers, the company has said, with low nitrogen oxide emissions.

KAB Energy Holdings won EPCC work on a 52 MW power plant, at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) in January. The facility will provide power for the FLNG vessel. In February, the company said it would take a 10% stake in the power plant, alongside Petronas Gas Berhad.

