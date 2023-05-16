Australia to squeeze LNG industry through higher taxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Australia to squeeze LNG industry through higher taxes

“For us to make the big investments that we make which pay out over, or generate revenue, over 20-plus years we need a stable fiscal and regulatory regime,” said CEO Meg O’Neill.
By Tom Young
16/05/2023, 9:45 am Updated: 16/05/2023, 9:51 am
© Supplied by ChevronAn LNG tanker leaves Australia, where the PRRT has been increased on projects
Changes to the country's Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) limit the amount to which taxable profits can be offset with deductions based on initial capital expenditure. Picture shows; First Chevron Wheatstone LNG cargo departs for Japan. Australia. Supplied by Chevron Date; 31/10/2017

Changes to the country’s Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) limit the amount to which taxable profits can be offset with deductions based on initial capital expenditure.

The Australian government estimates it will collect an extra A$2.4 billion ($1.6bn) in tax over the next four years, as a result of changes to the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) introduced in the recent budget.

The tax receipts are a near 22% increase on the A$11bn ($7.4bn) that was due to be raised over the same time period under the previous tax regime.

The additional revenue is not the result of an increase in taxes but the collection of future tax revenue earlier. The change means that LNG projects can now only offset a proportion of their profits with high initial capital expenditure costs, rather than the whole amount.

“The cap will bring forward PRRT receipts from LNG projects, which are yet to pay PRRT and ensure a greater return to taxpayers from the offshore LNG industry,” said a government statement.

Under the previous regime companies paid tax at a 40% rate on profits from LNG operations. But they could offset those profits with deductions based on their initial capital expenditure.

Spending on LNG projects is much higher than the oil projects, for which the PRRT was initially designed. As a result, tax receipts from one of Australia’s major industries have been relatively low at a time when the Australian state has an A$50bn ($33.5bn) annual structural deficit.

Under the new regime, once a project has been producing revenues for seven years, deductions will be limited to 90% of each firm’s assessable receipts in any given income year. This means projects will have to pay, at a minimum, 40% tax on 10% of their annual receipts.

Response

The response of the LNG industry has been mixed. The changes are the result of two Treasury reviews, the first of which took place in 2017, resulting in six years of uncertainty for the industry.

Industry body APPEA welcomed the fact that that uncertainty had now been removed.

“The announcement today will provide greater certainty for our industry to consider the future investment required to maintain both domestic and regional gas supply security for our customers,” said APPEA CEO Samantha McCulloch.

The fact that the Treasury had also been considering an 80% deduction limit also means that the impact of the changes on industry is not as great as it could have been.

Chevron, Woodside and Santos are three of the largest operators likely to be hit by the changes. Chevron is the only individual operators to have spoken out publicly so far.

“We do not believe changes to PRRT were necessary because the prevailing settings were working as intended and Chevron was always forecast to pay PRRT once it had recovered its initial investment on its projects in Western Australia,” a Chevron spokesman said.

Woodside will not publicly comment on the changes. But asked about any proposed changes on a results call in March earlier this year, the firm called for a “stable” tax regime.

“For us to make the big investments that we make which pay out over, or generate revenue, over 20-plus years we need a stable fiscal and regulatory regime,” said CEO Meg O’Neill.

Santos also did not comment publicly but has said in previous consultation submissions that changes to the PRRT could affect investment decisions.

Mixed impact

Because ultimately firms do not pay more tax, but are simply required to spread their deductions over a longer time period, the changes should not provide any disincentive to investment, according to Tony Wood, Director of the Energy Programme at Australian policy think tank the Grattan Institute.

“It shouldn’t really have an impact on their planning for new projects because it’s tax they would have paid anyway,” he said. “One of the reasons the government can do this with a fair degree of confidence right now is these companies are now making very, very significant profits from their investments to sell LNG overseas.”

The Australian Greens said the changes did not go far enough in taxing LNG producers and reducing the deficit.

