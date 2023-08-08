Woodside offloads stake in Scarborough as part of $900m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Woodside offloads stake in Scarborough as part of $900m deal

By Andrew Dykes
08/08/2023, 10:14 am Updated: 08/08/2023, 10:15 am
© Woodside EnergyThe Pluto LNG plant, which would receive production from the Scarborough project.
The Pluto LNG plant, which would receive production from the Scarborough project.

Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) has signed a deal with LNG Japan which will see the East Asian firm take a 10% equity stake and offtake contracts from the Scarborough gas project.

The new “strategic relationship” sees LNG Japan acquire a 10% non-operating participating interest in the Scarborough joint venture, as well as non-binding agreements for LNG offtake and future collaboration on “opportunities in new energy.”

Located in the Carnarvon Basin, around 230 miles off the coast of Western Australia, the Scarborough gas field will be developed through new offshore facilities connected by an approximately 270-mile pipeline to Train 2 at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility.

Development includes up to 21 wells drilled over the project’s lifespan, which will be tied back to a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) moored in 950 m of water close to the gas field. First cargoes are expected to be shipped in 2026.

Approximately 5 million tonnes per year of gas will be processed through Pluto Train 2, with up to 3 million tonnes routed through the existing Pluto Train 1.

For its 10% stake LNG Japan will pay $500 million, subject to adjustments – a figure that includes reimbursements to Woodside for its share of expenditure from the effective date of 1 January 2022.

On completion of the deal, expected in Q1 2024, the estimated total consideration comprising the purchase price, reimbursed expenditure and escalation is approximately $880 million, Woodside said.

As part of their new relationship, the two energy firms have also entered into a non-binding heads of agreement for the sale and purchase of 12 LNG cargoes per year – equivalent to around 900,000 tonnes per year – for a period of 10 years commencing in 2026.

Further non-binding agreements may also see the two work with Sumitomo and Sojitz on “global opportunities in new energy”, which could include ammonia, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon management technology, Woodside’s statement added.

CEO Meg O’Neill welcomed LNG Japan as a partner in the Scarborough venture.

“The support of LNG Japan is testament to the quality of the Scarborough project. It also underscores the ongoing demand from Japanese buyers for new supplies of gas and the role of gas in supporting Japan’s energy security,” she said.

“Our new energy agreements with Sumitomo and Sojitz provide further opportunities for us to work closely together on our shared decarbonisation and energy security ambitions.

“We look forward to working with LNG Japan to deliver this world-class project,” she said.

LNG Japan CEO Kyo Onojima said: “We are very pleased to join the Scarborough Joint Venture and are looking forward to finalising the LNG offtake agreement and exploring business opportunities in the new energy sector.”

It comes as Japanese firms look across the globe to secure supplies of LNG under long-term contracts in a bid to offer certainty over local energy prices following shocks in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Its government also proposed the creation of a global stockpile for natural gas, similar to the emergency reserve in the oil sector, to help avoid future shortages and stabilise prices.

