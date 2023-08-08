Regulator queries power, flaring plans for Ping’s Avalon field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Regulator queries power, flaring plans for Ping’s Avalon field

By Andrew Dykes
08/08/2023, 10:37 am Updated: 08/08/2023, 11:37 am
© Supplied by DCTMedia/ Sandy McCoHummingbird Spirit Cromarty Firth
The Hummingbird Spirit - now Excalibur - FPSO arriving at Nigg in June.

The UK’s offshore regulator has asked Ping Petroleum for further information on its proposed Avalon development in the Outer Moray Firth.

In a lengthy letter evaluating the Environmental Statement (ES) filed for Avalon in November OPRED raised 42 points to which the operator should respond, covering various elements of the project.

Further information has been sought on the development’s emissions, its potential environmental impact and how the facility will be powered – questions the operator said it welcomed as part of the “due process” towards gaining approval.

Ping is using the Excalibur FPSO, formerly known as the Sevan Hummingbird, to develop the 23-million-barrel field in the Moray Firth, and has signed a pact with developer Cerulean Winds that would see the facility eventually powered by wind energy.

In its 4 August letter the regulator said that uncertainties surrounding the project made it “difficult to assess the impact” and asked for the group to summarise the project “as accurately as possible including updates since the ES was submitted”.

It also asked Ping to clarify exactly how power would be generated on the FPSO – querying the impact on the project’s atmospheric emissions if either a proposed import/export power cable or the wind turbine were not to go ahead.

The company has said that in a “worst-case scenario” the FPSO would rely on diesel and gas as power sources for the life of the development.

As for flaring, Ping’s submission notes that the installation of a potential gas import/export line would “reduce or eliminate” the need for routine flaring.

OPRED asked the operator to clarify its flaring requirements, querying what volumes would be flared annually and if routine flaring would be necessary in the event that a gas import/export line or gas reinjection were not added.

A further query was lodged over whether the field was intended to produce for 10 or 15 years.

FID planned for 2023

Ping, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Dagang NeXchange (DNeX), last year pushed back its timeline for a final investment decision (FID) on the oilfield with a window of completion by Q3 2023.

Speaking in December, managing director Zainal Abidin Jalil said that approval of the ES would allow both its FID and field development plan to be finalised.

“We anticipate approvals mid next year and operations starting in 3Q 2025,” he added, though it remains unclear whether the new dates will also move this production target.

A spokesperson for Ping told Energy Voice: “Ping UK is pleased to get the feedback from the regulator, which is part of the due process and takes us one step closer to gaining approval.

“We will ensure all points are answered robustly and accurately as part of this rigorous environmental process.

“FID for the project will fall in line with the regulator’s approval process,” they added.

