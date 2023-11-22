Korea takes short-term LNG path while rivals embrace long deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Korea takes short-term LNG path while rivals embrace long deals

By Bloomberg
22/11/2023, 8:59 am
© BloombergKorea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks at the company's facility in Samcheok, Gangwon-do, South Korea, on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
South Korea is avoiding the global trend toward long-term agreements on liquefied natural gas due to high prices, a risky move that will leave the top importer exposed to the volatile spot market.

State-owned Korea Gas Corp. plans to rely on short-term deals or spot purchases to fill its supply needs, the energy ministry said. The company is facing a supply shortfall of almost 5.5 million tons beginning in 2025, after existing long-term contracts from Qatar and Oman expire, according to data from Kogas.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year upended gas markets around the world, triggering record-high prices and stoking worries about fuel security. In contrast to Korea, neighboring Japan is urging its importers to lock in long-term deals to insulate itself from supply shocks, while rivals in Europe and Asia have signed several 27-year pacts with Qatar in recent months.

Long-term LNG purchase agreements insulate buyers from wild fluctuations in spot prices, but the contracts still tend to reflect the market sentiment of the day. For instance, 20-year LNG deals are currently being signed at about a 13% link to Brent oil. That’s much higher than in 2020, when similar agreements were done closer to 10% as the Covid pandemic triggered a supply glut.

Goldman Sachs analysts expect the next so-called bear cycle for LNG to begin in 2025, as new supplies from the US and elsewhere flood the market. The result could give Korea a better position when negotiating deals that span decades.

South Korea’s two biggest LNG supply agreements that were signed in the mid-1990s will expire next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That represents 20% of the country’s annual consumption, according to the data.

Kogas has signed two long-term contracts with Qatar and BP, which will be supplied from 2025 with a combined annual volume of 3.58 million tons, but the company will still be facing a shortfall.

The proliferation of private importers, including Posco Energy and GS Energy, also means that Kogas doesn’t need as many long-term LNG deals as it did a few decades ago, according to a spokesman from the company. It also expects LNG demand to decline as South Korea pursues clean energy goals.

