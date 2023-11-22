North Sea decom players celebrated at OEUK awards

Winners of the OEUK Awards for Excellence in Decommissioning have been announced, with Spirit Energy and Utility ROV services taking top prizes.

The sector celebrated the decom industry’s leading lights announced at a gala dinner in St Andrews following its annual Offshore Decommissioning Conference.

The awards aim to recognise companies that have performed to an “exceptional level” within the offshore decom industry, and can cover any aspect of the process – including project execution, design, innovation, HSE, cost performance and contribution to the energy transition.

A total of six entries were shortlisted across the two main categories.

Spirit Energy was named winner in the operator category, sponsored by PDi, and was praised for its work on the Morecambe gas fields.

It is currently progressing plans to convert the South and North Morecambe fields off the north-west coast of England, as well as the Barrow terminals, into a “world-class” carbon capture and storage cluster.

With storage potential of up to 1 gigaton of CO₂ over its lifetime – the equivalent of three years’ worth of UK emissions – the initiative is also expected to support “thousands of highly skilled green jobs” in future.

© Supplied by OEUK

In addition, Utility ROV Services was announced as the winner of the supply chain category, sponsored by the North Sea Transition Authority, and hailed for making a significant commitment to the North Sea.

The Glenrothes-based company has invested heavily in its own bespoke UTROV systems and tooling to support subsea operations, enabling a 30% cost reduction when performing subsea infrastructure removal.

Both companies were commended for their excellent work in the decommissioning sector across 2023 respectively.

The awards were presented by Kirstie Langan from PDi (sponsors of the operator category) and Pauline Innes from the NSTA (sponsors of the supply chain category).

Commenting on the announcement, OEUK decommissioning manager Ricky Thomson, said: “Our awards bring together people who have made a difference in the UK’s offshore decommissioning sector. We would like to congratulate to the winners of these two awards whose work this year demonstrates what the decommissioning sector has to offer.

“We had a fantastic calibre of nominations and finalists, and they are all a real reflection of the great talent and expertise of our energy communities – those that personify the innovation the North Sea decommissioning sector has become known for.

“I am delighted to see this recognition of their accomplishments in decommissioning, all while driving industry toward its net zero goals and transitioning the UK towards a sustainable future.”