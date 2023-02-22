Indonesia confirms award of three exploration blocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Indonesia confirms award of three exploration blocks

By Andrew Dykes
22/02/2023, 11:15 am Updated: 22/02/2023, 2:52 pm
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest producer of hydrocarbons

Indonesia has awarded a trio of exploration blocks to several consortia of oil and gas firms, in the first of a series awards expected this year.

In a statement on Wednesday the country’s director general of oil and gas, Tutuka Ariadji, confirmed that three working areas – Peri Mahakam, Sangkar and Bunga – had been awarded to operators including state-backed Pertamina and Italian multinational Eni (MI:ENI).

The Bunga area is located offshore East Java with an area of 8,500 km2 and potential oil and gas resources of 1,300 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), Indonesia’s energy ministry said in a statement, and was awarded to a venture of Pertamina Hulu and South Korea’s Posco International.

A group comprised of Pertamina and Eni Indonesia secured the Peri Mahakam area offshore of East Kalimantan, which stretches across 7,414.43 km2 and also holds and estimated oil and gas resources of 1.3 billion boe.

The Sangkar area is lies stretches both onshore and offshore between East and Central Java, with an area of some 8,122 km2 and a potential oil resource of 130 million barrels and gas of 300 billion cubic feet (bcf). It was awarded to PT. East Exploration Saka.

In total the three consortia pledged $14.2 million in investment as well as signature bonuses of $200,000, the director noted.

The awards are the first of 10 oil and gas working areas expected to be offered this year, including a prospect in the South China Sea.

Indonesia wants attract new investment in exploration and production as the government is maintaining its ambitious goal of boosting liquids (oil and condensate) production to 1 million barrels per day and gas output to 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030.

