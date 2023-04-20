Philippines, US forces simulate Malampaya attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Philippines, US forces simulate Malampaya attack

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/04/2023, 12:15 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Philippine Air ForceHelicopter pilot in foreground with platform through the window behind
The PAF takes part in the Matinloc platform exercise. Supplied by Philippine Air Force Date; 16/04/2023

Armed forces in the Philippines have carried out an exercise simulating an attack on an offshore platform, with US troops.

© Supplied by Philippine Air Force
PAF helicopter on approach to the Matinloc platform

The Gas Oil Platform Takedown and recovery (GOPLAT) exercise was carried out on the abandoned Matinloc platform, off the coast of El Nido, Palawan. The Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines said the exercise was intended to recreate an attack on the Malampaya gas to power project.

The exercise involved accessing the platform in two ways, by air and by sea.

On April 16, a SEAL team arrived on a boat while another SEAL team arrived on a Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter. The teams carried out close quarter combat and deck clearing.

US and Filipino troops carried out a similar exercise on April 19.

© Supplied by WESCOM
Deck clearing drills on the Matinloc
© Supplied by WESCOM
Close quarter and deck clearing on the Matinloc

The Western Command said it would “continue to sharpen its sphere in protecting and securing the country’s economic crown jewel, the Malampaya Natural Gas to Power Project”.

Power needs

© Supplied by Western Command Arme
Vice Admiral Carlos inspecting maritime assets

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos carried out an aerial inspection of the Malampaya platform on April 7. Western Command said this was part of its commitment to ensuring continued power generation during Easter and throughout the peak summer months. The admiral then went to the Matinloc platform.

“It is important for us to ensure the uninterrupted oil supply chain from Malampaya as it accounts for 40% of Luzon’s power requirement. Any interruption to this line may mean a minimum of a 10-hour blackout,” said Carlos.

The admiral observed the Philippine Navy’s drone capacity, in a visit at El Nido. The Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Flight Unit helps provide “sustained maritime domain awareness” around Malampaya.

© Supplied by Western Command Arme
Admiral Carlos on the Matinloc

Shell sold its 45% stake in the Malampaya project in November 2022 to Prime Infrastructure Capital. The buyer has talked of producing as much gas as possible in order to sustain power to Luzon. The field is running down, with some estimates suggesting it will run dry by 2026.

The service contract on the field is due to expire in 2024. Licence holders have applied for an extension, but as of February the Department of Energy (DOE) had not commented.

However, it did say that “the interest of the country in promoting gas and oil resources for the people’s benefit remains paramount. Accordingly, the Philippine government retains at all times its full control over all aspects of gas and oil exploration and development. The service contractor is exactly that: Contractor.”

