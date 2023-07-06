Philippines court finally rejects China, Vietnam exploration deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Philippines court finally rejects China, Vietnam exploration deal

For PNOC to provide information to the state on the area, it would require approval from CNOOC and Petrovietnam. This, the Supreme Court said, was unacceptable. 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/07/2023, 7:45 am Updated: 06/07/2023, 7:51 am
© Supplied by Philippine Air ForceHelicopter pilot in foreground with platform through the window behind
The PAF takes part in the Matinloc platform exercise. Supplied by Philippine Air Force Date; 16/04/2023

The Supreme Court of the Philippines has rejected the three-way deal with China and Vietnam signed in 2005 as unconstitutional.

The joint marine seismic undertaking (JMSU) involved China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC), Petrovietnam, and Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC). The are involved 142,886 square km in the South China Sea.

The court ruling follows on from a decision in January 10 this year.

The JMSU is “unconstitutional as it involves the exploration of natural resources”, the statement said. It allowed foreign owned corporations to explore the Philippines natural resources without observing safeguards from the constitution.

The Supreme Court also found it had no “full control and supervision under the JMSU”. The deal meant “PNOC illegally allowed joint ownership of information about our natural resources in the Agreement Area with CNOOC and Petrovietnam”.

For PNOC to provide information to the state on the area, it would require approval from CNOOC and Petrovietnam. This, the Supreme Court said, was unacceptable.

The case was Bayan Muna Party-List Representatives Satur C. Ocampo and Teodoro A. Casiño, et al. [Petitioners] v. President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, et al. [Respondents] (G.R. No. 182734).

Reed Bank

There have been problems in the JMSU area in recent years. Chinese vessels have rammed Filipino fishing boats in the zone.

The JMSU includes an area known as Reed Bank, which may hold oil and gas resources. Reed Bank is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), but also lies within China’s claimed territory, under its famous “nine-dash line”.

A report on the JMSU from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in 2010 said the JMSU came about following a rift between the US and Philippines. China seized an opportunity and made a number of loan commitments.

It may never be known whether the JMSU was presented as a quid pro quo for China’s other support in the Philippines, but the timing of the agreement – March 2005 – suggests it was signed at a time when Chinese influence was peaking in Manila,” the CSIS report said.

As the Filipino president’s approval rating sank, though, the JMSU was in danger. In 2010, the Philippines passed a law restricting future agreements like the JMSU.

