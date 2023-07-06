Chad, Cameroon divvy up COTCO, Savannah left in the cold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Chad, Cameroon divvy up COTCO, Savannah left in the cold

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/07/2023, 9:05 am
© Supplied by Chad's energy ministChad and Cameroon officials seal the COTCO management deal, to Savannah Energy's misfortune
Picture shows; Bako Harouna the new managing director of COTCO, with Haoua Daoussa Deby, the deputy managing director, and Chad Minister of Hydrocarbon and Energy Djerassem Le Bemadjiel, appointed chairman of COTCO. Supplied by Chad's energy ministry Date; 04/07/2023

Cameroon and Chad appear to have reached an agreement over the future of the crucial oil export link, freezing Savannah Energy out.

The Cameroon Oil Transportation Co. (COTCO) held a meeting on July 4. Those present appointed a Cameroonian, Bako Harouna, to act as managing director of COTCO. Chad’s Haoua Daoussa Déby will act as deputy managing director.

Chad Minister of Hydrocarbon and Energy Mr. Djerassem Le Bemadjiel was appointed chairman of COTCO.

Harouna was previously the director general of the port of Kribi, while Daoussa Déby ran a refinery in Chad.

A statement from Chad’s hydrocarbons ministry said the event symbolised the “deep friendship” between the two countries.

Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said this marked the “final stage” in the nationalisation of what had been ExxonMobil’s assets.

The US company reported a sale of its local projects to Savannah Energy in December. The transfer hit local opposition and, in March, Chad declared it was taking control of the upstream and midstream assets.

Deby expressed his “profound gratitude” to Cameroon President Paul Biya. “I would especially like to encourage the new leadership team of COTCO, which has all my trust and that of President Biya,” he said. “Long live the Chad-Cameroon co-operation.”

Horse trading

In May, Chad took steps to seize control of bank accounts held in COTCO’s name. Letters were sent to a number of banks saying Chad and Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad (SHT) owned 53.77% stake in COTCO. This followed the nationalisation of Exxon’s assets and acquisition of Petronas’.

It said that Nicolas de Blanpre had lost his role – as chair and managing director of COTCO – on May 24.

Cameroon has set its sights on increasing its stake in the pipeline. The country signed a deal with Savannah in April, buying a 10% stake in COTCO for $44.9 million.

In recent weeks, Chad has alleged Savannah intends to close the pipeline. Savannah has not yet commented on the allegations.

According to correspondence reported in the local press, Chad may transfer a 20% stake in COTCO to Cameroon. This would take Cameroon’s stake to 35.17% and Chad’s to 33.77%.

Savannah is pursuing international arbitration in a bid to roll back the nationalisation.

