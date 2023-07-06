McDermott wins Shell pipelay work in Sarawak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Pipelines

McDermott wins Shell pipelay work in Sarawak

McDermott will carry out project management and engineering in Malysia. The company's DLV2000 heavy lift and pipelay vessel will carry out the offshore installation.  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/07/2023, 3:00 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© McDermott International, LtdMcDermott used its Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 to perform its first S-lay piggy-back pipelay.
McDermott used its Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 to perform its first S-lay piggy-back pipelay.

McDermott International has won an offshore transportation and installation contract from Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB) in east Malaysia.

The contractor said the work was for the F22, F27 and Selasih fields, off the coast of Sarawak. It did not report the value of the contract.

McDermott will carry out work for two pipeline segments and one section of flexible pipelay. It will also provide pre-commissioning work on all infield pipelines and the structural installation of three jackets and topsides.

“This is the fourth project we are executing for Shell under the Subsea and Floating Facilities project portfolio, demonstrating the strength of our long-standing relationship,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

“To ensure efficient project delivery, we will draw upon the expertise from our Kuala Lumpur centre, which supports the global execution of subsea and offshore projects.”

Gas from the new Sarawak project will go to feeding Malaysia LNG.

McDermott will carry out project management and engineering in Malysia. The company’s DLV2000 heavy lift and pipelay vessel will carry out the offshore installation.

The pipelay vessel is currently at anchorage in the Middle East, according to Marine Traffic.

Supply plans

Shell operates a number of fields offshore Sarawak. The company signed a heads of agreement (HoA) in December 2019 on extending the Malaysia LNG project. This ensured the company could take a continued role on some licences, while also picking up work on the new fields: F22, F27 and Selasih.

KKB Engineering’s OceanMight won a letter of award from SSB in November 2022. The award was a price agreement for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) on standard wellhead platforms.

In January, KKB said it had received limited notice to proceed from SSB for wellhead platforms on the F22, F27 and Selasih development. This contract began in December 2022 and was expected to take nine months, KKB said.

