Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

CHC Helicopter providing crew change services for world’s largest offshore wind farm

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/07/2023, 4:47 pm Updated: 06/07/2023, 4:50 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Steffano Massini, CHCHC Helicopter Dogger Bank
CHC has been providing crew transfer services for Dogger Bank since April.

CHC Helicopter has made public a contract award for work on Dogger Bank, soon to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The helicopter services firm revealed on Thursday that it has been providing crew change support for the first phase of the project since April.

While CHC does have a North Sea base in Aberdeen, the work is being carried out by AW139 and H175 aircraft based at its Norwich hub.

Hailed as a “landmark project” for the firm, CHC says it marks a “significant milestone” in its aim to provide supporting sustainable energy initiatives.

Dave Grant, CHC’s sales director, EMEA, said: “The Dogger Bank project estimates more than 2,000 UK roles have been created or supported in relation to the construction and operation of the wind farm.  For this project, CHC is providing local jobs and roles at our Norwich base to ensure the timely, effective and efficient delivery of our services.”

“For this project, all flights will depart from our Norwich base and we’re proud to support jobs in the local market there.

“Our support for offshore wind farms in the North Sea basin also include flights from our Aberdeen base – for example, supporting the development of phase 2 for the Hornsea Wind Farm and the Sea Green Wind Farm.”

Dogger Bank is being built around 80 miles off the Yorkshire coast in three distinct phases by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vargronn.

Dogger Bank K2 Management © Supplied by Aibel
An artist’s impression of Dogger Bank.

Once complete the development will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm – consisting of 277 wind turbines, capable of generating 3.6GW of renewable energy.

That is enough clean and sustainable electricity to power 6 million homes annually.

Mr Grant added: “We are thrilled to be selected as the aviation partner for the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm. This significant project represents a major step towards achieving a greener future, and we are fully committed to supporting the development of sustainable energy sources. Our team is hard at work already to provide safe and efficient services to ensure the success and on-time completion of this ambitious undertaking.”

Alan Borland, project manager for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, added: “Being so far from shore presents new challenges to how we manage logistics in Offshore wind, which can only be overcome through the use of trusted suppliers. We are delighted that CHC will join the project to as our aviation partner to support us in our crew changes during the construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.”

