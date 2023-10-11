Shell terminates another Sapura Energy contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Pipelines

Shell terminates another Sapura Energy contract

Shell reduced the scope of the contract “for cause” in March this year, alleging breaches of contract by Sapura Offshore.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/10/2023, 9:22 am
Sapura Energy's efforts to get the company back on an even keel face challenges in the face of Shell contract terminations
Sapura Energy's yard

Shell has terminated a contract with Sapura Energy on a pipeline, leaving the contractor to consider its legal options.

Brunei Shell Petroleum awarded the PRP7 pipeline replacement project to Sapura Offshore in June 2020. The contract covered the replacement of a 16-inch 9.4 km pipeline, including topside modification and riser and pipeline demolition.

Sapura announced the contract termination in a regulatory filing yesterday.

Shell reduced the scope of the contract “for cause” in March this year, alleging breaches of contract by Sapura Offshore. Earlier in October, Sapura said Shell had sought arbitration on the contract. The two sides held a meeting on October 5.

Sapura “has sought advice from its external counsel and will continue to do so” on its legal position.

Shell, in its arbitration claims, was seeking a declaration that it had validly reduced the contract and that Sapura Offshore had breached “certain provisions”. As such, the operator said it was seeking full compensation for damages.

Salman run

The pipeline contract is not the only challenge for Shell and Sapura’s relationship. Shell also filed a notice of arbitration on the Salman project. The operator claimed to cancel the contract for cause in March, alleging breaches from Sapura Fabrication.

Shell set out changes to the contract in June this year, for the project offshore Brunei. This included work on a wellhead platform and pipelines.

The arbitration sought a declaration that Shell was justly cancelling the contract for cause and for the payment of compensation.

Sapura claimed that a stay of proceedings in Malaysia should also cover the Salman contract and arbitration.

Sapura reported its second quarter results in late September. At the time the company noted it was facing “multiple operational challenges. These challenges include escalating project and financing costs, as well as the lack of access to bank guarantees and working capital, which in turn affected order book replenishment.”

In particular, the company noted its engineering division was facing delays.

Sapura is in talks with its financiers, with the aim of reaching an agreement in principle by the end of this year.

CEO Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib said tackling the company’s “unsustainable debt remains a crucial part of our sustainability”.

