Floating wind: Darwinism or learn from F1?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Floating wind: Darwinism or learn from F1?

Floating wind experts discussed the merits of F1-style regulation vs Darwinism to support innovation at an Aberdeen conference.
By Ryan Duff
11/10/2023, 11:06 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaFloating wind: Darwinism or learn from F1?
Floating wind: Darwinism or learn from F1?

As the floating offshore wind sector establishes itself, the sector can “draw inspiration” from many places, including Formula One, says Taco Heseding from Thistle Wind Partners.

At the recent floating offshore wind conference, the Thistle Wind Partners engineering and technical lead shared his views on how the sector that will represent over half of the UK’s offshore wind generation by 2050 can learn from the grand prix.

Standardisation was a hot topic at the show in Aberdeen and the final day of the conference showcased two differing opinions, Taco Heseding was looking for industry standards to speed up the rollout of floating wind while his fellow panellist called for a more evolutionary and less standardised model.

Mr Heseding said: “Formula One racing started many years ago and at a certain stage when all these cars were flying off of the tracks, they decided that we had to start introducing rules and standards for the safety of the drivers and also the public.

“That whole Formula One rules concept developed further and it now takes into consideration technology. It looks at innovation in specific areas, it looks at sustainability.”

Taco Heseding conceded “It is very much focussed on the racing industry, I understand that,” however, he suggested drawing inspiration from how the sport has “introduced certain things in order achieve something.”

He added: “We want to achieve something, so if we also think in that same way, we can also introduce standardisation or rules in order to help us move in that direction.”

The Formula One, Two and Three of floating wind

Mr Heseding shared his views at the Floating Offshore Wind Conference ‘What impact would standardising UK floating sub-structures have on securing the UK lead in offshore wind?’ panel session.

He pointed to how there are different divisions within the sport, saying: “You have Formula One, Two, Three, with the best in the industry being in the Formula One.

“So, they would be looking at the big projects because they have that experience, they have the technical readiness level, therefore they present less risk so you can actually go for a bigger project.”

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Floating Offshore Wind Conference: (LtoR) Ole Stobbe Business Development Manager Northern Europe at BW Ideol, Taco Heseding Engineering & Technical Lead at Thistle Wind Partners, Ioannis Lessis Head of Engineering – Offshore (Structures, Mechanical, Civil and Geoscience) at SSE Renewables, Sian Lloyd Rees UK Managing Director of Mainstream Renewable Power, and Claire Mack Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables

Looking at this division between Formula One, Two and Three, Mr Heseding said: “You also want to make sure that innovation continues across the board.”

In Mr Heseding’s opinion, smaller projects would sit in the floating wind sector’s equivalent of Formula Three.

He explained that something like a demonstrator project would fall into this category.

Overall, what the Thistle Wind Partners engineering and technical lead was telling the audience was that tight standards can still allow for innovation while also affording the benefits of having standardised design, if the setup of said rules allows it.

Darwinism in floating wind

Mr Heseding’s fellow panellist, Ole Stobbe, business development manager for northern Europe at BW Ideol, called for Darwinism over standardisation.

Darwinism refers to the theory of evolution and how beneficial traits in a species will present themselves as less beneficial factors are abandoned over time.

Charles Darwin

For Mr Stobbe, standardisation brings the risk of stifling innovation and he said: “Standardisation goes only so far.

“One problem with that is standardisations is a democratic process which is being run by experts and they agree on standards, codes, rules, et cetera.

“But these experts are normally recruited from those people who manufacture what they want to standardise.

“Once the standards are established, innovation has a really hard time to move through the standardisation because the incumbents obviously have an interest to make it difficult for innovations to come through that might risk their business model.”

‘Standardisation I don’t think will help, Darwinsim will.’

Mr Stobbe did show sympathy for the project engineers who are tasked with reviewing the more than 100 substructure concepts currently being spoken about within floating wind, however, he said that standardising this was not inducive to innovation.

He said: “Standardisation I don’t think will help, Darwinsim will.”

Mr Stobbe added: “If there’s a new mutation, or in this case innovation, that makes a species or foundation type fitter, this will then naturally displace the incumbents, the existing ones.”

He concluded by saying “Use what’s there, not what might be there,” telling delegates to “see later on what comes.”

Ole Stobbe told the Floating Offshore Wind Conference: “If you prescribe the standard, you will prevent what comes, you will prevent innovation. But at the moment you need to work with what’s there, what is mature and start your projects on the base of that.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts