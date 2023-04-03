Five injured after explosion at Pertamina’s Dumai refinery

An error occurred. Please try again.

Five people were injured after an explosion at a refinery run by Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, the company’s third incident in recent weeks.

Pertamina said the mishap at its Dumai refinery in Riau province late Saturday night involved a gas compressor area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the company has stopped operations of one affected unit, it said in a statement Sunday.

The company’s safety record is in the spotlight after two deadly incidents last month. A fire at its oil storage depot in Jakarta killed 33 people including children, while one on a Pertamina-leased ship left two dead.