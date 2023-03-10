BW offloads Opportunity FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

BW offloads Opportunity FPSO

By Andrew Dykes
10/03/2023, 11:37 am
© Supplied by BW OffshoreTo go with story by Andrew Dykes. BW Offshore Picture shows; BW Opportunity. -. Supplied by BW Offshore Date; Unknown
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. BW Offshore Picture shows; BW Opportunity. -. Supplied by BW Offshore Date; Unknown

BW Offshore has signed an agreement for the sale of the BW Opportunity to an undisclosed third party, amid a series of planned vessel divestments.

The Oslo-listed vessel operator (OSLO:BWO) reported the sale of the floating production storage and offload (FPSO) unit included a total consideration of $125 million.

The sale is subject to conditions and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Built in 1989 and converted in 2007, the Panama-flagged Opportunity the capacity to process 35,000 barrels per day of oil and 350 million cubic feet per day of gas, with onboard storage for up to 900,000 barrels.

In parallel with the sale, the company said it was also exploring “commercial principles” for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services, and pperations and maintenance work for the buyer for five years after the sale.

The unit had been working for Petrobras offshore Brazil from 2009 until 2020, after which time it was moved to Singapore for layup.

In its 2022 annual report BW said the vessel had been in layup for repairs throughout last year, but was as of February actively marketed for potential redeployment.

Formerly known as the Cidade de Sao Mateus, the Opportunity was the site of a deadly explosion in 2015 in which nine workers were killed and 26 injured.

74 people were on board the vessel off Brazil during the incident, which occurred after a gas leak caused an explosion in the vessel’s pump room.

It was deemed the “most severe offshore petroleum accident since the Macondo blowout in the US in 2010”.

Looking to its other assets, BW has said divestment negotiations are also ongoing for its BW Athena, Espoir Ivoirien, Abo FPSO and Sendje Berge vessels, which represent all remaining units in its conventional FPSO fleet.

