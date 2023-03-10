Stand down Brown, Lagos court orders Seplat CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Stand down Brown, Lagos court orders Seplat CEO

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/03/2023, 11:55 am Updated: 10/03/2023, 11:56 am
A Lagos court has ordered Seplat Energy CEO Roger Brown must step back from running the company for seven days.

The Federal High Court issued an interim order halting Brown from carrying out work. The order alleges “unfair, prejudicial and offensive acts” by chairman Basil Omiyi, CEO Brown and all the independent non-executive directors.

The order allows Omiyi and the non-execs to continue running Seplat. Brown has delegated his authority to COO Samson Ezugworie for the period.

Moses Igbrude, Sarat Kudaisi, Kenneth Nnabike, Ajani Abidoye and Robert Ibekwe filed the injunction. The Seplat statement said these five “purport to have shares” in the company.

The court based its order on allegations around various actions taken by Brown. He organised a site visit for shareholders, cancelled some landscape and catering contracts and introduced a new job performance rating.

Seplat denied the allegations. Since Brown became CEO, it said, Nigerians had been appointed to high-ranked positions at the company, including chairman, CFO and COO.

The company repeated its assertion that the allegations stemmed from a “vindictive reaction” to the board’s updated corporate governance standards. Seplat will respond to the allegations in court, it said. This Day has reported another hearing will be held on March 23.

It was reported yesterday that Brown was working in the company’s UK office following his ejection from Nigeria.

Related parties

Seplat did not specify who might have lost out as a result of the cancellation of the landscaping and catering contracts.

However, Bloomberg reported in September 2022 that Seplat had paid out $450 million through contracts to companies connected to its founders. The company made the payments over 12 years, with these phasing out around 2021.

Seplat made the payments to 18 companies associated with former Chairman Ambrosie Bryant Orjiako and former CEO Austin Avuru. The company voted to phase out related party transactions in 2021.

