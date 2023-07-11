Shell, PTTEP dial up Sarawak drilling with Noble rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Shell, PTTEP dial up Sarawak drilling with Noble rig

One of those wells has been transferred to PTTEP for the Rotan NFE appraisal well, offshore Sabah. The drillship should begin this well in December 2023, with work taking 21 days.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/07/2023, 3:10 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
A drilling rig being towed offshore Sarawak, Malaysia
A drilling rig being towed offshore Sarawak, Malaysia

Shell and PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) have opted to extend rig commitments in Malaysia.

Noble Corp. said today that Sarawak Shell Berhad and Sabah Shell Petroleum Co Ltd (SSB/SSPC) had exercised three one-well options for the Noble Viking drillship.

One of those wells has been transferred to PTTEP for the Rotan NFE appraisal well, offshore Sabah. The drillship should begin this well in December 2023, with work taking 21 days.

The Noble Viking will also work on a six-well drilling campaign for SSB/SSPC, with the two well options tacked on to the end. This will add another 90 days to drilling, which will take place on the Marjoram Deepwater field.

As such, the Noble Viking will be in action until the second quarter of 2025.

The contract extension is 111 day, with a contract value of $49 million. This includes fees for managed pressure drilling (MPD) on some wells.

“We are excited to extend our great collaboration with these world-class operators in Malaysia on the Noble Viking, which was recently named Global Floater Rig of the Year by Shell, in recognition of the drillship’s outstanding performance on the Gumusut-Kakap project for SSB/SSPC,” Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts at Noble, said.

“This summer, the Noble Tom Prosser will be joining the Noble Viking for contracts with Shell and PTTEP, and we expect that operating two high-spec rigs on long-term contracts in the country will enable us to unlock further efficiencies.”

The Noble Viking is under contract to PTTEP until this month, with a $378,900 dayrate. It begins work for Shell in November, with its dayrate rising to $407,800.

Jackup works

The Noble Tom Prosser is a jackup with two contracts for 14 wells offshore Sarawak. The first contract is due to start this month, with the second starting in February or March next year.

PTTEP has also extended a contract for a jackup from Velesto Energy. The Naga 3 will work on the contract, which covers two firm wells, with a contract value of $13mn.

PTTEP will use the jackup to drill the Nangka-2 well, on Block SK417. Work is expected to start on July 12 and run until October 17.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts