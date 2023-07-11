OPEC oil export revenue was highest in almost a decade last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

OPEC oil export revenue was highest in almost a decade last year

By Bloomberg
11/07/2023, 3:29 pm
© BloombergOPEC+ China Russia
An OPEC sign hangs outside the OPEC Secretariat ahead of the 171st Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

OPEC’s petroleum export revenues climbed to the highest in a almost a decade last year, as Russia’s war on Ukraine bolstered crude prices and key members ramped up production.

The 13 nations of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries earned $873.6 billion in 2022, up 54% from the prior year, according to a report from the group’s secretariat on Tuesday. It was their best year since 2014, when the US shale boom ended a period of historically high oil prices.

Crude soared last year as energy flows from Russia, which joined with the cartel in 2016 in a wider network known as OPEC+, were disrupted by international backlash against its military aggression. Brent futures averaged about $99 a barrel, the highest since 2014.

Meanwhile, OPEC nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE opened the taps to satisfy the post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand. The combination of surging prices and increased output pushed up earnings for the entire group.

The basket of crude grades typically sold by OPEC nations averaged just over $100 a barrel in 2022, while Bloomberg estimates show that crude production from its 13 states was roughly 29.2 million barrels a day. The figures for petroleum revenue also include sales of refined products.

OPEC’s earnings peaked at roughly $1.2 trillion in 2012, just as the use of hydraulic fracturing — also known as fracking — was unlocking a gusher of shale-oil in American states from Texas to North Dakota. The ensuing market crash spurred the Saudis and Russia, once fierce rivals, to form the OPEC+ coalition in 2016.

Revenue comparisons between then and now are complicated slightly by changes in OPEC’s membership. Countries including Qatar and Ecuador have quit the group while others such as Equatorial Guinea and Gabon have joined.

This year, OPEC+ is once again engaged in production cuts to prop up crude markets, as China’s economic recovery disappoints and tightening interest rates in the US and elsewhere stir fears of a recession. Last week, the Saudis announced they would prolong an extra 1 million barrel—a-day cutback into August, and Russia made a new pledge to pare exports.

Yet the measures are struggling to support the market as the economic outlook frays and supplies exceed expectations from OPEC+ members such as Iran, Venezuela and — despite its repeated promises of restraint — Russia.

Brent remains under $80 a barrel, far below the levels the kingdom apparently needs to cover government spending.

