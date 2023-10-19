Dolphin Drilling bags international work for Borgland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Dolphin Drilling bags international work for Borgland

By Andrew Dykes
19/10/2023, 5:02 pm
© Supplied by Fredrik Helliesen/DoDolphin windfall tax rig
The Borgland Dolphin.

Dolphin Drilling has confirmed the award bid of a rig contract with Oil India, paving the way for redeployment of its Borgland Dolphin rig next year.

The Oslo-listed rig operator (OSE:DDRIL) announced in September it was the lowest bidder in the Oil India tender and would embark on formal contract negotiations for the work, which has now been completed.

The tender will see the Borgland Dolphin deployed for a 14-month firm contract, with 7 months of option periods.

The start up for the drilling campaign is expected to commence in Q3 2024, although the LOA is subject to signed final contract.

Dolphin currently hosts a fleet of three 4th and 5th generation enhanced Aker H3 rigs – the Borgland Dolphin, Blackford Dolphin, and Bideford Dolphin – but in June announced a $65m deal with Transocean to add the Paul B Loyd Jr and Transocean Leader units to its roster.

The Bideford and Borgland have recently been warm-stacked in Norway, with Dolphin noting in September that it would reactivate the latter if its tender proved successful. Meanwhile the Blackford remains deployed off Nigeria past 2024.

Built in 1977 and upgraded in 1999 the rig is a “2nd/5th gen” enhanced AkerH-3 with a maximum drilling depth of 8,500m and accommodation on board for up to 100 people.

A further two semisubmersible CS60 Eco Aker MH rigs are under construction by Keppel, and are also being marketed by the company and in active commercial discussions, the company noted in its most recent quarterly results.

While the contract award is welcome news for Dolphin, the company blamed its move into international work in part on a drop off in local North Sea demand as operators grapple with the impacts of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

Speaking in March chief executive Bjornar Iversen said that the international market outside the North Sea was “gaining significant momentum”.

Meanwhile the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), which represents more than 800 drilling companies across the globe including 14 key contractors in the UK, has warned of a rig exodus for the North Sea, with drillers taking their vessels out of the region for more prospective regions with more secure fiscal regimes.

