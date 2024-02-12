Boskalis tees up vessels to recover sunk Velesto oil rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Boskalis tees up vessels to recover sunk Velesto oil rig

The Naga 7 rig capsized in 2021.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/02/2024, 2:22 pm Updated: 12/02/2024, 3:45 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Velesto rig boskalis
Velesto Energy's Naga-7 jack-up drilling rig sinks off Malaysia in May 2021.

Boskalis Malaysia will begin work to retrieve the wreck of the sunk Naga 7 oil rig next month.

The rig was abandoned in May 2021 offshore Sarawak, on Block WL4-00A. It had begun working for ConocoPhillips on the area when a leg of the rig punched through the seabed.

After a first season of  recoverywork last year, a new notice to mariners has said the next phase of the operation will kick off in March, continuing until November this year.

Boskalis will use the Takllift 7 heavy lift vessel and the Asian Hercules III, a floating sheerleg crane vessel, for the work. Both vessels are moored in Singapore, according to Marine Traffic.

The 120 metre long accommodation barge Eastern WB300 will be on hand, owned by Eastern Navigation.

Other vessels involved are the ASL Bulan tug, which has replaced the ASL Beaver. Also set to work on the project are the Daya Indah Satu and Perdana Horizon.

Cut Group reported it had carried out work on the Naga 7 recovery project in January.

The rig was owned by Velesto Energy, with the company issuing a notice of abandonment in June 2021. The driller ended up reporting a profit for the quarter, based on the insurance payout on the Naga 7.

All 101 crew members were safely taken to shore during the incident, and some industry observers speculated the sunken rig could be left as a man-made reef.

The Naga 7 rig was at the site of the Salam-3 appraisal well in waters about 90 metres deep when the incident occurred – ConocoPhillips later went back to the appraisal drilling site off Sarawak.

Velesto Energy later made a net profit for 2021’s second quarter after an insurance payout for the Naga 7.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts